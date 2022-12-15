Sharon Olds

After nine months safe and well

in a room alone, I was sitting facing

the afternoon

winter sunlight,

a magnifying mirror propped

on the windowsill. Some skin over my

breastbone was swollen, I pressed down

and in, on either side of the tiny hill.

And where had I ever seen a snake

strike by flying through the air, but out of the

little half-egg mound a six-inch

viper, yellow-green, shot,

and I pushed again, and a second Worme

(medieval for a dragon) streaked.

EEUUwww, as anyone sane would say,

anyone raised by a mother who kept larvae

in jars with leaves – they named one

‘Mommy’s Disgusting’. As a child I had seen how my

mother looked at her drunken husband,

and now I had expelled the devil, like

gangrene reptile milk from my rib-skin.

Maybe this is the pornography

the great critic sniffed out in me.

There’s not much some of us can see of the world,

solo in a room, like sitting on my

mother’s lap in the car, on the highway, when my

dad swerved as we passed a woman’s

leg separated from her torso on the macadam

highway and my mom with angelic aplomb

turned my head into her breast.