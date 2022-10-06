Nick Laird

What do I have to report?

He hands off his rucksack

as we exit the elevator

and plucks the key from my hand

to take off at a clip down the corridor

swerving now

and then out of sheer joy.

Even the way he eats I kind of find

fascinating, chewing with a camel’s

abstraction and giving his sister

the side-eye. I watch him as a lover

or as a mother might. He’s as excited

about my pasta and pesto

and grated cheddar cheese I’ve just

cut the mould off as he is about

Christmas, and if he seems to have sprung

from himself sometimes, other times

I watch him sit beside me in the pew,

bending his fingers back against the wood

as I used to do, and all attention to ceremony,

incantation, response, incense rising

in great drifts, dissolving, his

seriousness returned – and I think

here I go through but why if not

to testify against eternity and he

kneels beside me now as I kneel

here now beside him and talk to you

Night Sky in Tyrone

Maybe birds provide the eyes the dead look out of.

Or is it knots in furniture they queue up at

to spy from, bickering, whispering with shock

how grey her hair is now, how skinny he has got.

My sister thinks that portly robin on the lawn

is Dad come back to say hello, and he takes a little hop

out of sunlight into shade before alighting on

the compost bag and lengthily explaining everything

that we can see is his, his apple tree, his grass,

that patch of rhubarb he’d been about to cut back.

Why not. We finish up a bottle then another

and the evening’s coming on, and then the night is here,

and we sit out underneath so much made known

that’s always there – the depths of emptiness and fire.