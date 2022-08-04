Anne Carson

ex-lover 1

ex-lover 2

1 you smell damp, is it raining?

2 nice and dry in here

1 two hundred seats not even half full

2 Japanese film week?

1 funny how Americans dislike subtitles

2 you said this one’s a film noir?

1 what I like about you, baby, is you’re rock bottom

2 and what I like about film noir is –

1 no one ever reads a book, no one ever cleans their teeth, no one is ever happy except pouring a drink

2 and they pour lots of drinks

1 is there a way to win? no, baby, but there’s a way to lose more slowly

2 oh stop

1 remember that one we saw where the guy lost his gun?

2 lost what?

1 we saw it here, I’m pretty sure

2 here? impossible

1 the first time we came here, yes

2 all those years ago? oh no

1 it was Japanese film week then too, I remember

2 I think not, no

1 it had those old-fashioned subtitles, yes

2 wait a minute, was there a phone booth?

1 subtitles went by too fast

2 I remember a scene in a phone booth, everyone sweating, crammed in a phone booth

1 that was a different movie

2 but remember phone booths?

1 no it wasn’t he lost it, someone stole it from his jacket on the bus

2 stole what?

1 his gun

2 you always liked really different movies than me

1 hard not to like classic film noir

2 I just remember the heat, that summer wasn’t it the hottest on record or something?

1 you mean in the movie?

2 the reason we went to that movie was the heat, to get out of the heat

1 no, it was fall, I’m sure it was fall, I’ve always associated us coming here with leaves falling

2 really?

1 yes, leaves falling and that haiku poem about having no home

2 what poem?

1 was it a haiku? Rilke? no, I don’t know, I lost the book

2 anyway, the phone booth scene was the best part

1 that was a different movie

2 I don’t think so

1 I’ve been remembering that fall, we used to meet in movie theatres

2 we met in the underpass

1 your parents didn’t like me

2 we met in the park

1 what was that movie, I adored that movie, not the film noir, the other one

2 the love suicide?

1 lovers running in a field

2 and the raspberries stain her dress

1 just the slide of those facts

2 was it a joke, were we mad?

1 sometimes love is a mess

2 but a solid mess

1 I brought my service revolver

2 who paid for the hotel?

1 that night, was it a joke?

2 you pointed it at my heart

1 I remember the smell of leaves

2 I’d do anything you said

1 we met anywhere it was dark

2 there were headlights going by

1 you had your mother’s credit card

2 you said love should be damnation

1 you said I’m doing this for you

2 there were headlights in your eyes

1 the chill smell of leaves

2 just the slide of these facts

1 was I wrong, were you laughing?

2 you had it wrapped in a fancy napkin from the hotel

1 it was all so weird and simple

2 you were maybe a bit off-balance then, a bit delirious

1 a bit deformed

2 or was that love?

1 can love deform?

2 some sort of shadow invading your soul or –

1 the fact is

2 we had a pact

1 there’s just her running in a field with the light behind her

2 we could never agree

1 not much dialogue at all

2 on who would go first

1 and the light is coming out of everything

2 and he lifts his gun and shoots her through the heart

1 the fact is

2 a movie’s just bright things and dark things changing places

1 subtitles went by too fast

2 so what about the phone booth scene?

1 that was a different movie

2 I’m going for popcorn

1 quiet, it’s starting