Michael Ondaatje

The dangers of the subjunctive mood

when love affairs are still all coal and smoke

and gestures focus on almost stationary details,

a thistle, the moon, an unexpected thrush

In the basic architecture of cricket (apart

from its medieval tone) is the almost sultry

skill of the leg glance, that involves

‘a very short parlay with the head’

as Ranjitsinhji said, misquoting Jane Austen

and not bothering to move

from the path of the dangerous ball

It is how you make a song

out of someone else’s rumour

far beyond the boundary

having reached for what is remote,

covert during a tender alliance

like hidden stairs down into a pond

Almost sinless, with no moral or latitude

as at the outskirts of a particular kind of writing