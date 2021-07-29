August Kleinzahler

Like the faint sound of thunder, rumbling in the distance, then gathering in volume

until, with a great roar, it all comes crashing down, an avalanche of Europe’s concert halls,

like the 7.4 cubic kilometre chunk of the Jakobshavn glacier, calving into the sea below:

the red and Alaska yellow cedar stages and smoked birch parquet floors, a reverberating crack,

splintering on the rocks below, seals clapping, barking CHUM CHUM, CHUM CHUM:

the balconies and loggias, walls panelled in vertical grain, plaster and gypsum board,

cherry wood acoustic panels, the Cologne Gürzenich, the Festspielhaus and Mozarteum,

the Teatro della Pergola, the Graf-Zeppelin-Haus, the Grosser Musikvereinssaal,

crashing and splintering on the rocks below, then sliding into the sea;

the gilt of the Palais Garnier with its Chagall ceiling, the staircases of the Staatsoper,

the neo-classical façades and baroque rotundas, the Marlinsky, Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu

splintering on the rocks below and crashing into the sea. CHUM CHUM, CHUM CHUM, they bark.

A further rumbling and here they come, a second avalanche of chamber ensembles and string quartets:

There’s Suk, Dvořák’s son-in-law,

arms and legs akimbo, bow in his right hand, Strad in his left,

like the ‘falling man’ of the Twin Towers,

in what seems like slow-motion,

falling into the maw of nothingness: the dichroistic flames of the violin

turning from gold to dark red as he falls

into echoless space. And on his heels:

Oistrakh, then Marsick and Carl Flesch,

the old Euro-Men in their monkey suits

and high, starched collars,

the fistula of a rotten, paternalistic culture, ‘an old bitch gone in the teeth’,

burst and spewing pus:

plates ribs necks and scrolls,

a rain of spruce bellies, maple backs

black-dyed pear purls, white poplar sandwiched between,

the fittings, pegs, tail pieces,

ebony, rosewood, Oregon mahogany,

seasoned for ten years.

HERE COMES EVERYBODY:

the Lerner, Pro Arte, Budapest and Busch,

the Ysaÿe, the Kolich, Prague and Bohemian:

Auer, Yankelevich, Yampolsky,

snow on the Neva, the clank of steam pipes in the recital hall

(spare me, please, this sentimental tosh),

stifling, bombastic, hothouse scum,

temperamental, over-rehearsed neurotics,

lackeys, degenerates, playthings of the haut bourgeois …

Mao would have known what to do with them …

CHUM CHUM, CHUM CHUM, they bark

besides themselves, raucous with bloody-eyed glee …