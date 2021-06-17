Marianne Boruch

all of us lose the gene could, trading it off

for can’t and sleep alone like

the pelican in the vast reserve lost his long-term mate

to bored ducks in a bad mood

marauding in Pond Four. Their revenge for

something, just to wear her out. Or it was time.

Called Mildred, and too old. She got tired.

A detail about him though: one wing gone,

after and also.

So he’s stuck there in paradise, minus flight.

Given a human name too – George –

in dubious compensation. A king reigning over

waterfowl-with-a-history.

What I could not see – but did –

was another pelican, one on Dairy Road

dipping down to

swallow a whole fish whole.

Noon glare, long pinkish throat lit up –

to X-ray! Live shadow-shape

ricocheted in there, down.

Bestiary of mind, unnerve, unnerve …