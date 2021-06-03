Amber Medland, writing about Nella Larsen, mentions the scandal that surrounded Larsen’s short story ‘Sanctuary’ and its resemblance to a story by the British writer Sheila Kaye-Smith (LRB, 6 May). Kaye-Smith’s books were highly popular in America in the 1920s and 1930s. Her story ‘Mrs Adis’, originally published in the UK in 1919, tells of a mother who shelters her son’s best friend, a poacher (and accidental killer), from the law. When he confesses, she lets him go, out of a combination of sentiment and class antipathy. ‘Shooting a keeper ain’t the same as shooting an ordinary sort of man, as we all know,’ she says, ‘and maybe he ain’t so much the worse.’

‘Mrs Adis’ appeared in the United States in Century magazine in January 1922. Larsen’s ‘Sanctuary’, which appeared in the Forum in 1930, was similar to Kaye-Smith’s story in terms of plot, some of the descriptions and dialogue. In ‘Sanctuary’ the mother, Annie Poole, hides Jim from the authorities even when she discovers that the man he has killed is her son. At the end of the story, Annie says bitterly: ‘Git outer mah feather baid, Jim Hammer, an’ outen mah house, an’ don’ nevah stop thankin’ yo Jesus he gone gib you that black face.’

The condemnation of Larsen was harsh: ‘Sanctuary’ was longer, better written and more explicitly political than ‘Mrs Adis’. What’s more, Kaye-Smith based her story on a parable by St Francis de Sales (1567-1622). The plot might have been drawn from an old folk tale. Many old legends and stories have been reworked by later writers, and the line between emulation and copying is thin and wavy.