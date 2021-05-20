I appreciate the skill with which Adam Shatz ventriloquises the details in my intellectual biography Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said (LRB, 6 May). But I must address some significant inaccuracies.

Shatz compares Said’s memoir Out of Place to Waguih Ghali’s Beer in the Snooker Club. He maintains that it is a better analogy than my choice, Mohamed Choukri’s For Bread Alone, the only memoir from the Arab Middle East that displays anything like Said’s psychological complexity. But Beer in the Snooker Club is a novel, not a memoir. He seeks to correct my argument that place governed Said’s thinking, saying it was really the vaguely temporal gestures of ‘late style’ that did so, ignoring Said’s frequent statements to the contrary as well as the spatial imagery and appeals to ‘imaginative geography’ that predominate in Said’s major books.

He finds me unreliable on music because I include Janáček in a list of experimental composers alongside Henze, Ligeti and Cage. But Janáček’s theories of speech melody in Slavic music were eccentric, and he is widely considered a forerunner of musical minimalism, which I am not alone in describing as experimental.

I am accused at one point of an ‘ad hominem attack’ on Dominique Eddé, the author of Edward Said: His Thought as a Novel (2019), with whom Said had an affair. But I say nothing at all about Eddé; my criticisms are restricted to her book. In a purported study of Said’s thought, Eddé believed Beginnings to have been his first book (it was his second), argued that Camus and Orwell were major influences (he despised them), and claimed that he lacked the courage to try his hand at fiction (he wrote a good deal of it). These facts do raise questions about how well she knew him, just as I argued. A book that Shatz calls ‘discreet’ is strewn with tasteless accounts of her rendezvous with Said and personal reminiscences designed to wound him.

The most egregious error, though, is Shatz’s assertion that after approaching me to write the book, the Wylie Agency pressured me to keep all mention of Said’s affairs out of it. This is a complete fiction. No one at the Wylie Agency (or anywhere else) asked me to keep anything out of the work. I set out to write an intellectual biography, not a lowbrow tell-all with tales of sex and scandal.