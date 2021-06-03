Ange Mlinko

‘Couples can wed at the Miami Zoo …’

She is laughing to her confessor,

a tightswathed, foiling hairdresser

(whose biceps playing peekaboo,

as he parts and lifts and snips,

suggest the weight of the flattening iron

or the tensility in the ringlets of that siren

chatting about her ‘upcoming trips’).

Zoe, meanwhile, creases my headdress,

also of foil, in which I look,

arrayed in silver, like a sci-fi Aztec

or Zoroastrian priestess.

Pop songs from the speakers gloss

the single, collapsible reason why

we cut, crimp, curl, and dye:

lust, love, longing, and their loss.

‘Do you know’ – Zoe, suddenly begloved –

‘that mad hatters were really a thing?

The poison they were absorbing

in their skin from doing what they loved

demented them.’ She puts the timer on.

A second woman in black walks up,

and gives one of my hands a salt scrub.

It looks like she’ll tell my fortune,

or no, like she’s erasing the very lines

that map my destiny. ‘All done … ’

lifting her gaze … it’s my complexion

she has read for unpropitious signs.

Dismantling the ziggurat, Zoe will remark,

‘Airbags use a powder that leaves burns

when deployed. Funny what one learns,

sometimes, in this line of work.’