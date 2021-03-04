Michael Symmons Roberts

After months of chin-on-chest,

shoes scuffed on frozen hillside tracks,

day-lit window dulled to lantern glow,

papered frame-to-frame with pages

from penitential psalms,

horizons contracted to the height of a man,

how do you choose

the moment to uncrick your neck,

to lift your head’s dead weight,

you now unguarded, raw again and open to it all,

to take the sudden world in whole,

and hope your heart will hold?

And what if you squander it,

look up a second too soon,

attention and intention stolen by a dog’s name

shouted in the valley below,

a branch brought down by its dry age,

your heart’s own stammer.