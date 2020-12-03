Ferdinand Mount quotes Churchill saying that Ernest Bevin was the ‘Labour man’ he wanted most in his war cabinet, having recognised, as Mount puts it, that ‘the greatest mobilisation and demobilisation in British history’ could be ‘finessed only by someone who knew the arts of manpower manipulation from the inside’ (LRB, 5 November).

Churchill had, in the course of his erratic career, been minister of munitions during the desperate final years of the First World War. His key task then had been to negotiate with the powerful and militant engineering trade unions. In 1940, as newly appointed prime minister, he saw clearly that managing the labour force would be crucial. The problem, as in 1914-18, was not that British workers were likely to be influenced by revolutionary or pacifist propaganda, but the century-old tradition of intransigent shop-floor organisation, characterised by an insistence on sticking to the rulebook on demarcation, ‘manning’, piece-rates and a host of other workplace issues, many of which were informally and locally negotiated. Throughout the mass unemployment of the 1920s and 1930s, employers had had the best of the bargain. Under conditions of wartime production, the tables would be turned.

Only an insider could begin to solve this problem, and Bevin was the obvious choice, not simply because of his individual qualities, but because of his position in the trade-union movement: the hammer of the communists, certainly, but by no means a pushover for the bosses. For the Tories, though, there was a price to be paid. As Alan Bullock put it in his biography of Bevin, ‘the organised working class, represented by the trade unions, was for the first time brought into a position of partnership in the national enterprise.’ The most important consequence of this was the policy of full employment pursued by postwar governments, both Labour and Conservative, down to the 1970s. The 1945 consensus began in 1940.