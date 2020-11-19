Paul Keegan gives a magisterial account of T.S. Eliot’s letters to Emily Hale, in the recently opened collection at Princeton (LRB, 22 October). He takes the time (and has been given the space) to deploy his materials at length, to quote liberally, to compare and contrast, in a fashion that accords with the prescriptions for good criticism laid down by Eliot himself. Keegan’s approach is in stark contrast to current practice. To cite just two examples of ‘trending’ criticism I have read and heard: one critic acknowledges as a ‘difficulty’ (for their argument) that the poet did not in fact physically assault women; the second appears to reproach the poet for dying, thereby abandoning his young second wife.

The release of Eliot’s letters to Emily Hale has occasioned a feeding frenzy and an interest that verges on voyeurism. We are all guzzling at the trough. However harsh Keegan’s final verdict may be – and Eliot’s ‘published statement’ on these letters uses Hale cruelly – his piece never presumes to judge, and is infused with empathy, tact and wit. After all, this correspondence, which lasted for 25 years, and for a decade after Eliot found he could not offer marriage to Hale, was carried on between consenting adults. Keegan is also courteous enough to entertain, lest we forget, Eliot’s own desperate request that certain things be kept private. It may even be – but merely to entertain this thought sounds like heresy, so far have we come – that these letters are simply not our business.