Frederick Wilmot-Smith makes a compelling case for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s early retirement (LRB, 8 October). It’s a case with which she was well acquainted. In an interview for the New York Times in 2013 she was adamant that her departure would not be hastened by the approaching end of Barack Obama’s time in office (or his dwindling political capital). ‘There will be a president after this one, and I’m hopeful that that president will be a fine president,’ she maintained.

If Ginsburg was expecting a victory for Hillary Clinton in 2016, along with a Democratic majority in the Senate, she was by no means alone. But that misses the point: perhaps Ginsburg intended to serve for as long as possible because she believed, with some justification, that liberal politics in the United States was best advanced by campaigning for true progressives and electing them to Congress and the White House, not by the pre-emptive retirement of the second woman – a crusading liberal justice – ever to sit on the Supreme Court.

In 2006 the number of women on the Court dropped by 50 per cent with the retirement of Sandra Day O’Connor and her replacement by Samuel Alito. Ginsburg was left as the only serving woman, with no guarantee that the situation would change any time soon. In the event, it wasn’t too long before Obama replaced David Souter and John Paul Stevens with Sonia Sotomayor (in 2009) and Elena Kagan (in 2010) respectively. But neither Souter nor Stevens (liberal justices appointed, incidentally, by Republican presidents) heard public demands for their retirement. Indeed, when Stevens did retire, aged ninety, he didn’t cite political expediency as his reason, but rather the difficulties he’d had delivering the dissenting opinion on Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. (It turned out he’d had a minor stroke.)

When in 2011 Randall Kennedy wrote an article in the New Republic urging Ginsburg to retire, it wasn’t the first time that a professor from Harvard Law School had publicly questioned her decisions. As a student at Harvard Law School in 1956, Ginsburg was one of only nine women enrolled in her year. One evening the dean, Erwin Griswold, invited them all to dinner, where he proceeded to ask them, one by one, why they’d chosen to study there, ‘taking the place of a man’. After a lifetime spent listening to men telling her she was making a big mistake, is it so surprising that RBG kept on going, full steam, until the very end?