‘Who in the rest of Britain needs this union with Scotland?’ Neal Ascherson asks (LRB, 24 September). Well, most opinion polls suggest that large majorities of English, Welsh and Northern Irish voters do, enough at least to say they don’t want Scotland to leave the UK. Ascherson likes to criticise the ‘Anglo-British’ monarchical state – highly centralised, with an overmighty sovereign Parliament – and does so again here: ‘It is still, in its dark innards, a 17th-century kingdom.’ In the 17th century Britain didn’t exist as one kingdom, but as three: England, Scotland and Ireland, loosely joined under a single monarch. That system is superficially more similar to the one we have now – devolved parliaments in each of the ‘home nations’ – than to the one we had between 1707 and 1999. But I think Ascherson refers back to the 17th century because it allows him to ignore the long subsequent period in which the union between England and Scotland held up pretty nicely (and with plenty of democratic input: turnouts at elections were far higher at the beginning of the 20th century, for example, than they are now), as well as the complex interchanges to do with politics, empire, culture, commerce, work, technology, religion and marriage that it entailed.

The fact is that until the postwar Labour government and, most decisively, Thatcher’s ascent, the British state was highly decentralised, with most of its business conducted locally (some historians call early modern England a ‘monarchical republic’ for this reason). To assert that democracy was ‘introduced’ into the Union only with devolution in 1999 is to belittle every shared effort that contributed to the achievement of universal suffrage by 1928. According to Ascherson, it was only with devolution that the population difference between England and Scotland ‘suddenly came to matter’. Yet this had long been identified as an issue and was one of the reasons for the creation of the Scottish Parliament in the first place. Previously Scotland – allowing, always, for differences – had been an integrated part of a wider political community. Its enthusiasms were almost always in line with well-represented opinion in the rest of the UK, and frequently in line with majority opinion. This was the case during the long period of Liberal dominance in the 19th century and in the years when the Labour Party was growing in strength, and in those when it held power, or held power for most of the time (1945-51, 1964-79, 1997-2010). Scotland even swung solidly behind the Tories in 1955, contributing to their healthy majority. When it was thwarted and restless, as in the 1980s, its dissatisfactions tended to add to a UK-wide opposition.

The major change is that Scots have chosen to shift their majority support away from the Labour Party and towards the SNP, which operates only in Scotland and is largely uninterested in participating in a wider political community, except to point up its Englishness. There is little evidence that, initially at least, this shift reflected a desire for independence. It has, though, created the very situation that the SNP volubly deplores and adduces as evidence for the desirability of independence. By voting for a party that can never hold power in Westminster and which wishes to forge a separate political community, Scots make it harder for Labour to beat the Tories and enforce their own ostracism.

Ascherson’s view of England and the English is London-centric. He refers to ‘the southern attitude’ and ‘down south’. In the North we do the same: it’s one of the many things we have in common with Scots. I find it sad that nowhere in Ascherson’s essay does he regret abandoning large numbers of his fellow citizens to the not so tender mercies of the Tories, or ask himself whether the rise of the SNP doesn’t represent a shrivelling of a left/social democratic ambition that might possibly have delivered change for all the peoples of the UK. If English nationalism once had the ‘chance to mature into a radical, modernising force’, and Scottish nationalism already is one, might there not be a British version?