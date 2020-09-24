Ange Mlinko

Swamp cypress candled itself above the water

where Nereus’ daughter

ID’d carnivorous-looking white blooms

and erect scarlet racemes

exciting an admiral, plus some

small yellow species, all sulphur and helium.

She even thought she saw a hummingbird

feasting on the bells of bright red –

less a creature

than a miniature

tourbillon tweezing a gap in the humdrum

space-time continuum.

Damselflies, appointed in turquoise,

daubed wrists and knees:

their easy familiarity

as intrusive as their beauty.

Beneath the surface, eelgrass

had a psychedelic pulse.

Arethusa took the plunge and with a shock

found herself under a shelf of rock.

The bubbling places – feeder springs –

drew her into their eddyings

and any toehold she could get

onto a slimed cypress root

proved too slick. A would-be lover,

Alpheus, went in after her.

Arethusa chased, not chaste,

was taken by her water waist

forever. Now a spicebush swallowtail

given bias to its flight with metallic blue detail,

sails between us where we sit

(‘Yours or mine?’ you said:

‘ta anima’) staring for a while

at the star-shaped inlaid tile

where fountain jets cleave and rebuff

and like both lights and fireworks, go off.