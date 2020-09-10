Peter Spagnuolo

I just wanted to ride the thing, not toil

curbside, wrenching on a stripped-out bolt –

bowing on blacktop, pledged to a mystery cult

of grimy devotion – when it broke, and tranny oil

loosed down my arm, warm, gloving my wrist

in metamorphic ooze, that whiff of hell

spun through her gears, a dirty Zinfandel

of shifting struggle, and I could taste the schist,

the underworlds in her. To keep it running –

this iron mistress weeping from her seals –

it’s steady work: but paid off in delight

when her frame shimmies between the legs, gunning

the empty highway in black unspooling night,

and she surges, takes me with her over the hills.