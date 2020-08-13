Ange Mlinko

My mother, in 1966, is an accessory

atop a Revolutionary War cannon:

leopard print coat, buttons undone,

legs slimly pressed, bare knees closed –

a scene both faded and overexposed.

She wasn’t used to winter; vis à vis

her status as ‘permanent resident alien’,

she should have covered up. Pennsylvania …

Her brother already drafted in the army.

The very picture of a White Russian!

But not Pale Fire, not Uncle Vanya,

not tsars and ballerinas, le vieux pays.

Why it should feel scandalous, dunno –

not yet twelve, she’d come from São Paolo.

Perhaps three continents in a dozen years

seems extravagant or suspicious:

shady characters under the oranges

committing to a death pact or an alias;

speaking, in code or third languages,

of wartime escapades that we, all ears,

wouldn’t learn from books or on the street.

The stories were always incomplete,

like the gaps in a country ballad:

Did he find her in the Cold Kentucky Rain?

Did the Most Beautiful Girl in the World

ever come back home? It drove me mad

in the backseat: the songs unfurled

to a compass rose’s points of pain.

A water tower just beyond her yard

overlooks the wintry town as far

as thin, brown French Creek.

That’s how I can find my way back

once I cross the bridge. It is hard

to get wifi, except in a wine bar,

where Dylan’s ‘Mozambique’

jangles in the cavernousness. Malbec?

At loose ends, the bartender explains

(or pitches … ) his product is local,

from vineyards here where I was born.

But, I think, between erratic rains

and freezes, this climate is equivocal,

too encouraging to the stubborn.

In my youth I fled into the vast park,

lush, even in winter, with pale grassy

wheat-like ripplings over its broad hill

rolling back a wind of thees and thous

to the spotlit banner in the dark:

a teen listening for an embassy.

Now the Valley Forge carillon starts to play

a lament for bells melted for artillery.

The streets are called after generals –

Rochambeau, LeBoutillier –

names we hardly knew how to say:

a boutonnière or fritillary

stab at littler chimes or spells

dissipating into funerary air …

Rendezvous had a southern twang

in 1976; what emitted from the dash

salted me with something huge

and vaguely unseemly; what they sang,

for all that, came with an eyelash

unbatted at the subterfuge.

Think of Edna O’Brien’s

‘The reason love is so painful is that

it always amounts to two people

wanting more than two people

can give.’ It isn’t rocket science …

escape velocity is exactly what

revolutions pledged. Liberty to roam.

Songs asked, When are you coming home.