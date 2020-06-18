Close

odeVictoria Adukwei Bulley
Vol. 42 No. 12 · 18 June 2020
Poem

ode

Victoria Adukwei Bulley

230 words

oh my diablo, diablo pequeno, oh night singer, oh most true & high falsetto, oh starving four-winged mother, oh lone she wolf, oh once nymph, oh primordial stagnation, oh explorador, oh lover of house reds, oh witching hour jinn, oh erratic, oh evasive, oh god no & now unmistakeable, oh warm & international, oh unlikely but not impossible death deliveroo, oh most consistent, oh highly dependent, oh addict, oh seeker of beautiful veins, oh collector of DNA, oh genome stealer, oh cartographer of blood, oh rogue scientist, oh government pawn, oh infiltrator, oh infidel, oh drone, oh promised one, oh midnight kiss, oh lovebite perfectly circular & raised a little, oh long-nailed orgasmic itch, oh ooze, oh souvenir, oh scar, oh skin constellation, oh BioOil boomer, oh money maker, oh leg slapper, oh clap & check both hands, oh newspaper, oh towel, oh book or whatever’s closer, oh dream breaker, oh organic alarm, oh call to arms, oh supplicant, oh rogue, oh swift invasion, oh awful tenant, oh short-term lease, oh tiny white man with bugle to scale, oh poacher, oh crosshair, oh ear worm, oh fish hook tonight I am bait & I tried but will not win! oh coloniser, tonight I am the island you’ll name with your mouth as you must, as you must, make it quick & noiseless just take my shit & go

