Blake Morrison

How would you feel if a muntjac walked in?

Would you greet it as an exotic

Or fret about it gnawing the fruit trees?

Take your time: the answer will say as much

About you as the shade of your nail polish.

After that we can go on a cycle ride.

I suggest you play safe and wear a helmet,

But we’ll forget the hi-vis lycra –

Last time it caused a panic at the pig farm.

The coast’s really quite near, with wheatfields en route

And pheasants that road-run rather than fly –

One morning I counted 73.

Do you think me fickle or merely eccentric?

I’ve been told I’m an excellent listener

But when I’m nervous I talk too much.

We’re so new to each other after all:

I don’t even know the date of your birthday.

Instead of cycling, we could take a stroll:

The clouds may look threatening but any booms

Will be fighter jets on training runs

And if it rains we’ll take shelter in the woods.

First let me take you round the orchard.

See where the bark has been stripped from the pear?

You thought I was teasing about the muntjac

But I don’t know you well enough to joke.