Ian Patterson

Marsh Air I

Its very silhouette was an echo of fancy paint

approached on time, I thought, to drive hands down

the throat in a second with nothing much to tell

Off in a whistle soon she was forced to write his type

so what must scarcely exist was drawn and died free

of air and local looks back into the time of this.

Better ventures rock in flat belief and he loves the

feeling used by lines to remind him of remains to visit,

or to fling as a piece in the sack out on her only ground,

yet then talkative in the open window curving down

like a curtain on themselves and a book. I eat and read

wraiths or moors, thought tones madly for a moment settle

like steel out of my face watched to nod, go on folded up

with him. Rest was strange, a fret scent over later feet

down a flight for all to go and see why air terrifies a name:

as well drop the skin pinned now when this little stage

broke well or couldn’t fancy down the feeling before dinner.

Just halt there in the wind, as so often death may come up

on one of these days caught by a note fired three times

then resumed in front of his own attention, a life to be held

on the other side of the wound after things rigidly said,

without saying which is such fun for all of that waving

in a burst of unsuitable light or panic reduced and removed

to babble of what they call a seagull glowing and passing.

Marsh Air XII

Intent on one to multiply a sudden voice from an old

dream into a murmur I know, the time is bits and scraps

to understand how always geography could be animals as such

and be more than you must be every day to always last

Made out of the blue, others buried in earth or turned

to ash at last its humanity must begin to listen at night

vigilant under the ropes to question words that like stopping

for breath or saying what pearl that lukewarm adjacency!

A further moment is an instant now above this brief stay

to uncord all the regulated tracts of time into something anyhow

alive in a mouth and its heady movements. What now happens

in spite of the very calm aspens finds each the lower witness

The movements they cause humanity piled with age dust

with more forgotten words in their satchel eyes and dormant ears

rest briefly by my more than only slightly known headway

trying to utter sackfuls of no stone untermed, no stone given to the mud.