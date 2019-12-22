Charles Hope

Close

More search Options

Browse by Subject

In the latest issue:

Before there was Europe

Francis Gooding

Jonathan Miller

Neal Ascherson

Thatcher Undone

David Runciman

Maggie, Denis and Mandy

Andrew O’Hagan

Ghosts

Michael Wood

Mescaline does nothing for me

Emily Witt

Pompeii

Christopher Siwicki

Modi’s Plans

Francis Wade

'Little Women'

Joanna Biggs

'The Pillow Book'

Rivka Galchen

How Much Did You Ever Think the World of Me?

Diane Williams

Helen Phillips

Adam Mars-Jones

'Marriage Story'

Michael Wood

Deborah Levy

Lidija Haas

Red Clydeside

Jean McNicol

Käthe Kollwitz

Anne Wagner

The Fate of Social Democracy

Susan Pedersen

Pevsner's Hertfordshire

Gillian Darley

What I did in 2019

Alan Bennett

A Peece of ChristCharles Hope
Close

UK or Worldwide subscribers

Your 10-digit customer number is above your name on the address slip.

USA subscribers

Your customer number is the 18-digit number, starting with 20801, between the '#' marks, and is located above your name on the address label.

Canada subscribers



Canada subscribers

Your customer number is the 18-digit number, starting with 20801, between the '#' marks, and is located above your name on the address label.

If you subscribed via the website, you can enter the order number from your subscription confirmation email in place of your customer number.

Back
Close

Terms and Conditions

These terms and conditions of use refer to the London Review of Books and the London Review Bookshop website (www.lrb.co.uk — hereafter ‘LRB Website’). These terms and conditions apply to all users of the LRB Website ("you"), including individual subscribers to the print edition of the LRB who wish to take advantage of our free 'subscriber only' access to archived material ("individual users") and users who are authorised to access the LRB Website by subscribing institutions ("institutional users").

Each time you use the LRB Website you signify your acceptance of these terms and conditions. If you do not agree, or are not comfortable with any part of this document, your only remedy is not to use the LRB Website.

  1. By registering for access to the LRB Website and/or entering the LRB Website by whatever route of access, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions currently prevailing.
  2. The London Review of Books ("LRB") reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time and you should check for any alterations regularly. Continued usage of the LRB Website subsequent to a change in the terms and conditions constitutes acceptance of the current terms and conditions.
  3. The terms and conditions of any subscription agreements which educational and other institutions have entered into with the LRB apply in addition to these terms and conditions.
  4. You undertake to indemnify the LRB fully for all losses damages and costs incurred as a result of your breaching these terms and conditions.
  5. The information you supply on registration to the LRB Website shall be accurate and complete. You will notify the LRB promptly of any changes of relevant details by emailing the registrar. You will not assist a non-registered person to gain access to the LRB Website by supplying them with your password. In the event that the LRB considers that you have breached the requirements governing registration, that you are in breach of these terms and conditions or that your or your institution's subscription to the LRB lapses, your registration to the LRB Website will be terminated.
  6. Each individual subscriber to the LRB (whether a person or organisation) is entitled to the registration of one person to use the 'subscriber only' content on the web site. This user is an 'individual user'.
  7. The London Review of Books operates a ‘no questions asked’ cancellation policy in accordance with UK legislation. Please contact us to cancel your subscription and receive a full refund for the cost of all unposted issues.
  8. Use of the 'subscriber only' content on the LRB Website is strictly for the personal use of each individual user who may read the content on the screen, download, store or print single copies for their own personal private non-commercial use only, and is not to be made available to or used by any other person for any purpose.
  9. Each institution which subscribes to the LRB is entitled to grant access to persons to register on and use the 'subscriber only' content on the web site under the terms and conditions of its subscription agreement with the LRB. These users are 'institutional users'.
  10. Each institutional user of the LRB may access and search the LRB database and view its entire contents, and may also reproduce insubstantial extracts from individual articles or other works in the database to which their institution's subscription provides access, including in academic assignments and theses, online and/or in print. All quotations must be credited to the author and the LRB. Institutional users are not permitted to reproduce any entire article or other work, or to make any commercial use of any LRB material (including sale, licensing or publication) without the LRB's prior written permission. Institutions may notify institutional users of any additional or different conditions of use which they have agreed with the LRB.
  11. Users may use any one computer to access the LRB web site 'subscriber only' content at any time, so long as that connection does not allow any other computer, networked or otherwise connected, to access 'subscriber only' content.
  12. The LRB Website and its contents are protected by copyright and other intellectual property rights. You acknowledge that all intellectual property rights including copyright in the LRB Website and its contents belong to or have been licensed to the LRB or are otherwise used by the LRB as permitted by applicable law.
  13. All intellectual property rights in articles, reviews and essays originally published in the print edition of the LRB and subsequently included on the LRB Website belong to or have been licensed to the LRB. This material is made available to you for use as set out in paragraph 8 (if you are an individual user) or paragraph 10 (if you are an institutional user) only. Save for such permitted use, you may not download, store, disseminate, republish, post, reproduce, translate or adapt such material in whole or in part in any form without the prior written permission of the LRB. To obtain such permission and the terms and conditions applying, contact the Rights and Permissions department.
  14. All intellectual property rights in images on the LRB Website are owned by the LRB except where another copyright holder is specifically attributed or credited. Save for such material taken for permitted use set out above, you may not download, store, disseminate, republish, post, reproduce, translate or adapt LRB’s images in whole or in part in any form without the prior written permission of the LRB. To obtain such permission and the terms and conditions applying, contact the Rights and Permissions department. Where another copyright holder is specifically attributed or credited you may not download, store, disseminate, republish, reproduce or translate such images in whole or in part in any form without the prior written permission of the copyright holder. The LRB will not undertake to supply contact details of any attributed or credited copyright holder.
  15. The LRB Website is provided on an 'as is' basis and the LRB gives no warranty that the LRB Website will be accessible by any particular browser, operating system or device.
  16. The LRB makes no express or implied representation and gives no warranty of any kind in relation to any content available on the LRB Website including as to the accuracy or reliability of any information either in its articles, essays and reviews or in the letters printed in its letter page or material supplied by third parties. The LRB excludes to the fullest extent permitted by law all liability of any kind (including liability for any losses, damages or costs) arising from the publication of any materials on the LRB Website or incurred as a consequence of using or relying on such materials.
  17. The LRB excludes to the fullest extent permitted by law all liability of any kind (including liability for any losses, damages or costs) for any legal or other consequences (including infringement of third party rights) of any links made to the LRB Website.
  18. The LRB is not responsible for the content of any material you encounter after leaving the LRB Website site via a link in it or otherwise. The LRB gives no warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of any such material and to the fullest extent permitted by law excludes all liability that may arise in respect of or as a consequence of using or relying on such material.
  19. This site may be used only for lawful purposes and in a manner which does not infringe the rights of, or restrict the use and enjoyment of the site by, any third party. In the event of a chat room, message board, forum and/or news group being set up on the LRB Website, the LRB will not undertake to monitor any material supplied and will give no warranty as to its accuracy, reliability, originality or decency. By posting any material you agree that you are solely responsible for ensuring that it is accurate and not obscene, defamatory, plagiarised or in breach of copyright, confidentiality or any other right of any person, and you undertake to indemnify the LRB against all claims, losses, damages and costs incurred in consequence of your posting of such material. The LRB will reserve the right to remove any such material posted at any time and without notice or explanation. The LRB will reserve the right to disclose the provenance of such material, republish it in any form it deems fit or edit or censor it. The LRB will reserve the right to terminate the registration of any person it considers to abuse access to any chat room, message board, forum or news group provided by the LRB.
  20. Any e-mail services supplied via the LRB Website are subject to these terms and conditions.
  21. You will not knowingly transmit any virus, malware, trojan or other harmful matter to the LRB Website. The LRB gives no warranty that the LRB Website is free from contaminating matter, viruses or other malicious software and to the fullest extent permitted by law disclaims all liability of any kind including liability for any damages, losses or costs resulting from damage to your computer or other property arising from access to the LRB Website, use of it or downloading material from it.
  22. The LRB does not warrant that the use of the LRB Website will be uninterrupted, and disclaims all liability to the fullest extent permitted by law for any damages, losses or costs incurred as a result of access to the LRB Website being interrupted, modified or discontinued.
  23. The LRB Website contains advertisements and promotional links to websites and other resources operated by third parties. While we would never knowingly link to a site which we believed to be trading in bad faith, the LRB makes no express or implied representations or warranties of any kind in respect of any third party websites or resources or their contents, and we take no responsibility for the content, privacy practices, goods or services offered by these websites and resources. The LRB excludes to the fullest extent permitted by law all liability for any damages or losses arising from access to such websites and resources. Any transaction effected with such a third party contacted via the LRB Website are subject to the terms and conditions imposed by the third party involved and the LRB accepts no responsibility or liability resulting from such transactions.
  24. The LRB disclaims liability to the fullest extent permitted by law for any damages, losses or costs incurred for unauthorised access or alterations of transmissions or data by third parties as consequence of visit to the LRB Website.
  25. While 'subscriber only' content on the LRB Website is currently provided free to subscribers to the print edition of the LRB, the LRB reserves the right to impose a charge for access to some or all areas of the LRB Website without notice.
  26. These terms and conditions are governed by and will be interpreted in accordance with English law and any disputes relating to these terms and conditions will be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.
  27. The various provisions of these terms and conditions are severable and if any provision is held to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction then such invalidity or unenforceability shall not affect the remaining provisions.
  28. If these terms and conditions are not accepted in full, use of the LRB Website must be terminated immediately.
AcceptClose
Close
Close

More search Options

Browse by Subject

Vol. 42 No. 1 · 2 January 2020

A Peece of Christ

Charles Hope

Leonardo da Vinci 
at the Louvre, until 24 February 2020Show More
Leonardo da Vinci Rediscovered 
by Carmen Bambach.
William Collins, 396 pp., £20, April, 978 0 00 831341 8Show More
The Last Leonardo: The Secret Lives of the World’s Most Expensive Painting 
by Ben Lewis.
Oxford, 383 pp., £35, November, 978 0 19 881383 5Show More
Leonardo’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ and the Collecting of Leonardo in the Stuart Courts 
by Margaret Dalivalle, Martin Kemp and Robert Simon.
Oxford, 383 pp., £35, November, 978 0 19 881383 5Show More
Show More

Please sign in to read the full article.

Login

Leonardo’s​ work has always been in demand. Following his training in Florence he moved to Milan, where he worked for the duke, Ludovico Sforza. After a brief spell as a military engineer for Cesare Borgia, he returned to Florence. Then came a second period in Milan, a few years in Rome at the invitation of the pope and finally a summons by Francis I to France, where he died in 1519, aged 67. His reputation, already very high in his lifetime, continued to grow after his death, and he regularly appeared in lists of outstanding modern painters. The earliest published account of his life, in the first edition of Vasari’s Lives of the Artists (1550), is largely devoted to comments about his personality, charm, extraordinary range of interests and, perhaps surprisingly today, his reluctance to concentrate on painting. Almost all this material was taken from various manuscript sources then circulating in Florence, but embellished in the retelling. Thus the statement about his death was enhanced by the claim that he died in the arms of Francis I, an episode that became an indispensable part of the Leonardo legend and was later depicted by Ingres. (Although Leonardo did indeed die at Amboise, Francis was not there at the time.) There is no clear indication that the author of the biographical account, the style of which is unlike that of Vasari himself, had actually seen any paintings by Leonardo, so it’s understandable that the comments about Leonardo’s influence on later artists are extremely vague. More surprising is the fact that no serious attempt seems to have been made by the author to consult people in Florence who had known Leonardo while he was working there, although this was done for other artists. As a consequence, many of the details provided about Leonardo’s life are demonstrably wrong.

The expanded biography published in the second edition of the Lives (1568) wasn’t much of an improvement. Vasari seems to have made some contribution, notably in adding references to drawings by Leonardo in his possession. He may also be the source for a brief passage about the unfinished Adoration of the Magi, now in the Uffizi. Although it was the most significant work by Leonardo in Florence, it had not been mentioned in the first edition. The 1568 Life had already been printed before Vasari went to Milan in 1566, and the only passage relating to Leonardo’s work that can be credited to him is the statement, later in the book, that Leonardo’s most famous painting, The Last Supper, was then only an ‘indistinct smudge’. It was already deteriorating by 1517, within twenty years of its completion. Leonardo was equally unfortunate with his other major wall painting, the Battle of Anghiari, for the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. This was abandoned unfinished because of problems with the technique he had attempted, and the composition is known today only through copies.

‘La Belle Ferronnière’

‘La Belle Ferronnière’

None of the other works mentioned by Vasari were on public display at the time, except an altarpiece in Florence by Leonardo’s teacher, Verrocchio, in which Leonardo supposedly painted one angel, and most of them cannot be identified with any degree of certainty. As it happens, despite Leonardo’s fame his activity as a painter was largely mysterious. The one place where it was possible to see authentic pictures by him, other than the ruined Last Supper, was outside Italy, specifically in the French royal collection, which included five pictures acquired at different dates: the Mona Lisa, another female portrait, La Belle Ferronnière, Virgin and Child with St Anne, the first version of Virgin of the Rocks and St John the Baptist. A new insight into his activity was provided by the publication in 1651 of his so-called Treatise on Painting, a work produced after his death by combining different passages from his notebooks. Largely thanks to his fame the text was frequently republished, although it is open to question whether painters of the 17th and 18th centuries found much to interest them in the ideas of an artist born in 1452. Poussin, who provided illustrations to the first edition, is said to have remarked that everything of value in the book could be written in large letters on a single sheet of paper.

Given his celebrity, it isn’t surprising that in past centuries a very large number of paintings have been credited to Leonardo most of which have subsequently been eliminated from his oeuvre. The main source of increasing knowledge about him was his surviving notebooks and drawings, amounting to some five thousand pages, which gradually became available, and from various documents that are not always easy to interpret. The notebooks and drawings, which in their content and quantity are quite unlike the surviving body of work of any other Renaissance artist, confirmed much of what had been said about him in Vasari’s Lives: that he was interested in many things including anatomy, that he was an outstanding and innovative draughtsman, and that he was unable or unwilling to maintain a sustained involvement in the production of paintings.

Because only about a dozen surviving paintings are now generally accepted, the notebooks and drawings provide the main insight into his personality and development as an artist. But they also present formidable problems of dating, attribution and purpose, which are at the heart of Carmen Bambach’s massive and extraordinarily impressive scrutiny. For years she has devoted herself to the first-hand study of the drawings and the ways in which they reflect Leonardo’s preoccupations, especially as expressed in his notebooks. The book is in effect an examination of Leonardo’s entire career and thought, based principally but not exclusively on his drawings, and it illuminates every aspect of his achievement. But the evidence at Bambach’s disposal is so vast and miscellaneous and the problems that she discusses are so diverse and often so technical that it is not clear that a narrative approach is always the most effective. It isn’t easy for the reader to establish a coherent account of Leonardo’s changing interests in topics such as anatomy, optics or machinery, despite the fact that the information is there in the text. Her book, although too large for easy consultation, will be essential for any future account of Leonardo’s career, his artistic legacy and the evolution of his thought and drawing practice.

The Louvre is the only possible venue for an exhibition that was always going to be the major event of the fifth centenary of Leonardo’s death. The museum holds five of his paintings: no other institution can claim more than one. With loans of three other finished paintings, plus one unfinished picture and the National Gallery cartoon, as well as works closely related to him or possibly in small part by him, the exhibition provides an unmatched opportunity to appreciate his achievement as a painter. But inevitably the bulk of the show consists of his drawings, including many of the most famous, lent by collections all over the world. And for those paintings that have not been sent, and for some of those that are included, full-size infrared reflectograms have been used, which provide much information about the way he worked. There is also an outstanding selection of the surviving notebooks, or in some cases pages from them. But his scientific and mechanical investigations, which do not lend themselves well to an exhibition, are not unduly emphasised. The focus is on Leonardo the artist, and in particular on his mastery of drawing where his ideas seem to have been given visual form with effortless fluency beyond the reach of any of his predecessors.

The most striking absence is the Salvator Mundi, bought in 2005 for $1175, when it was described as a copy, and sold in 2017 for $450 million as a Leonardo. Its present location is not known for certain, but it is said to belong to Mohammed bin Salman. The process, probably without parallel in the history of art, by which a painting first recorded for certain around 1900 in the collection of Sir Francis Cook, when it was not regarded as of any particular merit, acquired its astonishing price tag in only 12 years is told in absorbing detail by Ben Lewis. The key moment in this history of the painting was its inclusion in the exhibition Leonardo da Vinci: Painter at the Court of Milan held at the National Gallery in late 2011. There was no reference to it in the gallery’s main press releases in May and July 2011, but it was mentioned and reproduced in a brief press statement of 13 July 2011:

‘Salvator Mundi’

‘Salvator Mundi’

Leonardo is known to have painted the Salvator Mundi – an image of Christ holding a globe, with his right hand raised in blessing. The version in a private collection in New York was shown after cleaning to the director of the National Gallery and to the curator of the exhibition as well as to other scholars in the field. We felt that it would be of great interest to include this painting in the exhibition as a new discovery. It will be presented as the work of Leonardo, and this will obviously be an important opportunity to test this new attribution by direct comparison with works universally accepted as Leonardo’s. A separate press release on the Salvator Mundi is issued by the owner.

There are two odd features about this statement. The first is the claim that Leonardo ‘is known to have painted the Salvator Mundi’. He certainly produced drawings of details of costume that were used in other paintings of the subject, but it doesn’t follow that he did so himself. There are other instances in which known pictures on his design are certainly not entirely autograph, although it is often supposed, not necessarily correctly, that he contributed to them, and this possibility was pointed out in the catalogue of the National Gallery exhibition. And if the attribution of the version displayed needed to be tested, why was it being exhibited as the work of Leonardo? In the catalogue none of the scholars to whom the picture had been shown was identified and their views were not reported, yet no reservations were expressed about the attribution.

One of the two owners identified at the time, an art dealer named Robert Simon, did produce a press release before the exhibition opened, ‘summarising the ownership, critical and conservation history of the painting’, as he now puts it. In this he rather coyly stated that the picture was ‘privately owned and not for sale’ and that in 2005 it had been ‘brought to [him] for study and research’. In fact, he had bought it at auction with another dealer, Alex Parish, evidently as an investment (but he alone was named as owner in the provenance of the picture given by Christie’s in 2017); and already in June 2011 it had been reported that the picture ‘belongs to a group of Old Master dealers, including Robert Simon’. Simon listed about a dozen art historians who had seen the picture and stated that ‘the study and examination of the painting by these scholars resulted in an unequivocal consensus that the Salvator Mundi was painted by Leonardo, and that it is the single original painting from which the many copies and versions depend. Individual opinions vary slightly in the matter of dating.’ Simon did not explain why he, rather than the National Gallery, which had consulted the various scholars in the first place, had issued the press release, especially given that the picture was supposedly not for sale, nor why he provided a PR contact (who, it seems, now works for Harry and Meghan). According to Lewis, Simon and Parish began to look for buyers soon after the exhibition closed.

Lewis interviewed the five external scholars consulted by the National Gallery in 2008, all of whom figured in Simon’s list. According to him, two supported the attribution, two didn’t commit themselves and one (Bambach) rejected it, while suggesting that Leonardo retouched some passages. No consensus, one might think. But Lewis’s account has been challenged by Simon in a letter to the TLS of 4 October 2019, in which he said that he had sent a draft release to those who had attended the 2008 meeting, and all of them had approved it. Unfortunately, he did not specify whether the text of the draft release corresponded to the final one. Not that it greatly matters. Not only had Simon persuaded the National Gallery to display his picture, even before it went on show he had told the press that the gallery’s experts had endorsed the attribution. His press release was at the heart of the case Christie’s made for the painting in its sale catalogue, along with the National Gallery’s unqualified endorsement of the attribution.

Simon, and later Christie’s, did not explain what evidence, notably about the restoration history and supposed provenance of the picture, was available to the scholars who had given an opinion or how they had dealt with such evidence. This approach is common enough in the art trade, in which attributions are often based on little more than the views of art historians. Many of those who specialise in making such attributions have great confidence in their own judgment, even when this has proved fallible, and they tend to discount or give a tendentious spin to documentary evidence and information about provenance that does not fit with their theories. But it is not necessarily possible to establish who painted a now very damaged picture half a millennium ago simply by looking at it on an easel, especially if it has been extensively restored. While a specialised knowledge of Leonardo’s drawings and of the content of his notebooks is required for the kind of connoisseurship displayed in Bambach’s book, it is not so clear that art historians are uniquely qualified to make judgments about his paintings, let alone about one that does not in the least resemble his generally accepted works. These are all in public institutions; it doesn’t take a great deal of commitment to become familiar with them and excellent reproductions are readily available. But why is a deep familiarity with Leonardo’s ideas more relevant to reaching the kinds of judgment required to assess the Salvator Mundi than the expertise of, say, a trained artist? As it happens, only one of the Leonardo specialists who have written about the picture (not one of those consulted by the National Gallery) has commented on the fact that Christ’s eyes are not at the same level, a basic error one would not expect to find in a painting by Leonardo. Many art historians seem to believe that artistic training is irrelevant to the practice of connoisseurship, but this attitude merely facilitates the activity of forgers. The knowledge that the art historian can contribute is of a different kind, involving issues such as the study of provenance and familiarity with the available information about the work of Leonardo’s assistants and followers.

The Salvator Mundi from the Cook collection does not altogether fit Simon’s assertion that Leonardo painted a picture of the subject that then inspired others. None of the other 11 or so versions has a colour scheme that is remotely comparable to it, and several of them also differ in this respect from one another. In some the composition extends further to the right, but the Cook picture has not been cut down on that side. And in only one other is Christ’s drapery visible without distortion through the crystal orb in his left hand, as it is in the Cook picture. This is a work now in Naples, which was used as the basis for restoring this area in the Cook picture, but the drapery already looked much the same when it was first recorded. As his notebooks show, Leonardo was interested in refraction, and would have been well aware that drapery seen through a solid transparent sphere could never be without distortion. Martin Kemp tried to explain this anomaly on the grounds that Leonardo was observing the principle of decorum: just as artists didn’t show refraction of Christ’s legs in water in paintings of his baptism, so too Leonardo avoided it here. The argument seems very far-fetched, and does not account for the fact that in virtually all the other known versions of the composition the sphere is shown in a more convincing way. In short, the differences between the various versions are not obviously consistent with the idea that they were based on a painting by Leonardo. It seems more likely that they were based on a cartoon after his design, especially as there is no evidence of a print before 1650. There is no clear indication from the 16th century of the existence of a picture of the Salvator Mundi by Leonardo himself, and it is rather surprising that he should have made one given that his other works do not suggest that he would have been interested in producing something in which the principal figure is entirely static and frontal, as well as lacking any kind of characterisation. The related drawings are generally thought to date from some time after 1500 – that is to say, from a period in which he was able to pick and choose what he painted.

The picture itself is a ruin, with the face much restored to make it reminiscent of the Mona Lisa, and the main arguments for Leonardo’s involvement in its execution as well as its design rest on the supposed excellence of the least damaged parts, namely Christ’s right hand, some of the pattern on his costume and the lower section of the crystal sphere. But is it realistic to suppose that art historians in the 21st century can be sure that these sections are by Leonardo himself, rather than by some skilled assistant? To paint them no invention was required, merely manual skill of a high order, and an attribution made largely on the basis of these passages alone can hardly be taken seriously. It is also significant that no compelling visual comparisons have been provided between these passages and those either in paintings by Leonardo himself or in works by his closest followers.

Untilnow the most substantial published discussion of the Salvator Mundi is by Lewis. The new book by Margaret Dalivalle, Martin Kemp and Robert Simon – the leading figure in the process by which the Salvator Mundi was accepted as a work by Leonardo – seems to have been the one announced as forthcoming with Yale University Press in 2011. Although Kemp was not mentioned at that time in connection with the picture, according to Lewis he was entirely convinced about the attribution when consulted by the National Gallery in 2008; he also saw the picture in New York later that year. Of all the experts involved, he has the broadest conception of what a work by Leonardo might look like, and at just that period he was attempting, although with very limited success, to persuade others that Leonardo was responsible for a portrait on vellum known as La Bella Principessa which most other Leonardo specialists consider a modern forgery or a 19th-century pastiche.

The Yale project was cancelled ‘due to a change in editorial policy’. In 2017 Oxford University Press reported that they would publish the book in 2018, and it finally appeared last November. The reason for the long gestation has not been explained, but may reflect an attempt to clarify the provenance of the painting. The claim in the blurb that this is ‘the definitive study on the rediscovered da Vinci masterpiece’ is excessive. There is no systematic discussion of the many versions of the subject from the circle of Leonardo, the account of the restoration of the picture is cursory and incomplete, and there is no real attempt to lay out the evidence in a clear and comprehensive way, allowing the reader to decide on the issues involved. It is more a piece of advocacy than objective scholarship, and in this respect contrasts with Lewis’s much more readable and informative study. Unexpectedly in a book published by Oxford, the treatment of primary sources is inconsistent and unsatisfactory; they are sometimes given only in translation and sometimes with garbled transcriptions.

The most substantial section of the book is a study on the provenance by Margaret Dalivalle. She had originally proposed that the picture had belonged to Charles I and had been acquired for £30 – a rather low sum – by a certain John Stone after the execution of the king in 1649, when it was described as ‘a peece of Christ done by Leonardo’. This fitted with an earlier theory that a Salvator Mundi by Leonardo had entered the English royal collection via Charles’s French wife, Henrietta Maria. Given the presence in France of various paintings by Leonardo this did not seem implausible. However, there is no supporting evidence for the theory. Dalivalle has now shown that Stone’s picture was recovered by Charles II in 1660, and in 1666 was called ‘Our Saviour with a globe in one hand and holding up the other’; it then disappeared from view. Lewis has pointed out that in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow there is a painting by a follower of Leonardo showing an adolescent Christ holding a globe and raising his other hand. The brand on the back of the panel indicates that it came from the collection of Charles I. Dalivalle points out that there was another picture by Leonardo recorded in the same collection, described either as ‘A lords figure. In halfe’ or ‘Christ en bust’. She suggests that these two pictures could have been the one in the Pushkin and the Salvator Mundi. But the evidence is hardly compelling. There is little reason to suppose that the Salvator Mundi was ever in the royal collection. It may not even have been in England in the 17th century. Wenceslaus Hollar’s print of 1650, which has similar drapery – a strong indication that it was based on the Cook picture – was published in Antwerp, and there is no good reason to suppose that he copied the picture in England and then returned to Antwerp, as Dalivalle seems to propose.

It is hard not to be impressed by the skill with which Simon promoted his picture, or not to be dismayed by the way in which the National Gallery found itself involved and even exploited. When such an institution, financed out of public money, chooses to exhibit a previously unknown work with an unqualified attribution to Leonardo, the public is entitled to know the evidence on which that attribution was based. Otherwise, it is more a marketing ploy than a contribution to knowledge. But the evidence that was provided included misleading or unsubstantiated assertions about the provenance of the picture and a public statement by the then owner. The trustees urgently need to consider their policy about loans of this kind, preferably before the forthcoming Titian exhibition. As for the current owner, he and his advisers evidently did not carry out due diligence before making their purchase, but it can be hazardous not to do so when such huge sums are at stake and when art historians and the art market generally are so free with their opinions and so astute in their marketing.

Send Letters To:

The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN

letters@lrb.co.uk

Please include name, address, and a telephone number.

Download the LRB app

Read anywhere with the London Review of Books app, available now from the App Store for Apple devices, Google Play for Android devices and Amazon for your Kindle Fire.

Sign up to our newsletter

For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.