Penelope Fitzgerald

Close

More search Options

Browse by Subject

In the latest issue:

Elton Took Me Hostage

Colm Tóibín

Charlemagne

Charles West

Ernest Renan

Stefan Collini

Corridors

David Trotter

George Washington, Slave Owner

Eric Foner

What next for Bolivia?

Tony Wood

Hey, Blondie!

Jenny Turner

At the Wallace Collection: East India Company Commissions

Inigo Thomas

John Williams

Christopher Tayler

Poem: ‘Medusa in Venice’

Rebecca Tamás

‘Lost Girls’

Ysenda Maxtone Graham

Short Cuts: Life on Licence

Harry Stopes

Hilliard’s Trajectory

Charles Nicholl

At the Jeu de Paume: Peter Hujar

Brian Dillon

Medieval Bestiaries

Tom Shippey

Diary: A Whiff of Tear Gas

John Lanchester

Some people never expect to be expectedPenelope Fitzgerald
Close

UK or Worldwide subscribers

Your 10-digit customer number is above your name on the address slip.

USA subscribers

Your customer number is the 18-digit number, starting with 20801, between the '#' marks, and is located above your name on the address label.

Canada subscribers



Canada subscribers

Your customer number is the 18-digit number, starting with 20801, between the '#' marks, and is located above your name on the address label.

If you subscribed via the website, you can enter the order number from your subscription confirmation email in place of your customer number.

Back
Close

Terms and Conditions

These terms and conditions of use refer to the London Review of Books and the London Review Bookshop website (www.lrb.co.uk — hereafter ‘LRB Website’). These terms and conditions apply to all users of the LRB Website ("you"), including individual subscribers to the print edition of the LRB who wish to take advantage of our free 'subscriber only' access to archived material ("individual users") and users who are authorised to access the LRB Website by subscribing institutions ("institutional users").

Each time you use the LRB Website you signify your acceptance of these terms and conditions. If you do not agree, or are not comfortable with any part of this document, your only remedy is not to use the LRB Website.

  1. By registering for access to the LRB Website and/or entering the LRB Website by whatever route of access, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions currently prevailing.
  2. The London Review of Books ("LRB") reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time and you should check for any alterations regularly. Continued usage of the LRB Website subsequent to a change in the terms and conditions constitutes acceptance of the current terms and conditions.
  3. The terms and conditions of any subscription agreements which educational and other institutions have entered into with the LRB apply in addition to these terms and conditions.
  4. You undertake to indemnify the LRB fully for all losses damages and costs incurred as a result of your breaching these terms and conditions.
  5. The information you supply on registration to the LRB Website shall be accurate and complete. You will notify the LRB promptly of any changes of relevant details by emailing the registrar. You will not assist a non-registered person to gain access to the LRB Website by supplying them with your password. In the event that the LRB considers that you have breached the requirements governing registration, that you are in breach of these terms and conditions or that your or your institution's subscription to the LRB lapses, your registration to the LRB Website will be terminated.
  6. Each individual subscriber to the LRB (whether a person or organisation) is entitled to the registration of one person to use the 'subscriber only' content on the web site. This user is an 'individual user'.
  7. The London Review of Books operates a ‘no questions asked’ cancellation policy in accordance with UK legislation. Please contact us to cancel your subscription and receive a full refund for the cost of all unposted issues.
  8. Use of the 'subscriber only' content on the LRB Website is strictly for the personal use of each individual user who may read the content on the screen, download, store or print single copies for their own personal private non-commercial use only, and is not to be made available to or used by any other person for any purpose.
  9. Each institution which subscribes to the LRB is entitled to grant access to persons to register on and use the 'subscriber only' content on the web site under the terms and conditions of its subscription agreement with the LRB. These users are 'institutional users'.
  10. Each institutional user of the LRB may access and search the LRB database and view its entire contents, and may also reproduce insubstantial extracts from individual articles or other works in the database to which their institution's subscription provides access, including in academic assignments and theses, online and/or in print. All quotations must be credited to the author and the LRB. Institutional users are not permitted to reproduce any entire article or other work, or to make any commercial use of any LRB material (including sale, licensing or publication) without the LRB's prior written permission. Institutions may notify institutional users of any additional or different conditions of use which they have agreed with the LRB.
  11. Users may use any one computer to access the LRB web site 'subscriber only' content at any time, so long as that connection does not allow any other computer, networked or otherwise connected, to access 'subscriber only' content.
  12. The LRB Website and its contents are protected by copyright and other intellectual property rights. You acknowledge that all intellectual property rights including copyright in the LRB Website and its contents belong to or have been licensed to the LRB or are otherwise used by the LRB as permitted by applicable law.
  13. All intellectual property rights in articles, reviews and essays originally published in the print edition of the LRB and subsequently included on the LRB Website belong to or have been licensed to the LRB. This material is made available to you for use as set out in paragraph 8 (if you are an individual user) or paragraph 10 (if you are an institutional user) only. Save for such permitted use, you may not download, store, disseminate, republish, post, reproduce, translate or adapt such material in whole or in part in any form without the prior written permission of the LRB. To obtain such permission and the terms and conditions applying, contact the Rights and Permissions department.
  14. All intellectual property rights in images on the LRB Website are owned by the LRB except where another copyright holder is specifically attributed or credited. Save for such material taken for permitted use set out above, you may not download, store, disseminate, republish, post, reproduce, translate or adapt LRB’s images in whole or in part in any form without the prior written permission of the LRB. To obtain such permission and the terms and conditions applying, contact the Rights and Permissions department. Where another copyright holder is specifically attributed or credited you may not download, store, disseminate, republish, reproduce or translate such images in whole or in part in any form without the prior written permission of the copyright holder. The LRB will not undertake to supply contact details of any attributed or credited copyright holder.
  15. The LRB Website is provided on an 'as is' basis and the LRB gives no warranty that the LRB Website will be accessible by any particular browser, operating system or device.
  16. The LRB makes no express or implied representation and gives no warranty of any kind in relation to any content available on the LRB Website including as to the accuracy or reliability of any information either in its articles, essays and reviews or in the letters printed in its letter page or material supplied by third parties. The LRB excludes to the fullest extent permitted by law all liability of any kind (including liability for any losses, damages or costs) arising from the publication of any materials on the LRB Website or incurred as a consequence of using or relying on such materials.
  17. The LRB excludes to the fullest extent permitted by law all liability of any kind (including liability for any losses, damages or costs) for any legal or other consequences (including infringement of third party rights) of any links made to the LRB Website.
  18. The LRB is not responsible for the content of any material you encounter after leaving the LRB Website site via a link in it or otherwise. The LRB gives no warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of any such material and to the fullest extent permitted by law excludes all liability that may arise in respect of or as a consequence of using or relying on such material.
  19. This site may be used only for lawful purposes and in a manner which does not infringe the rights of, or restrict the use and enjoyment of the site by, any third party. In the event of a chat room, message board, forum and/or news group being set up on the LRB Website, the LRB will not undertake to monitor any material supplied and will give no warranty as to its accuracy, reliability, originality or decency. By posting any material you agree that you are solely responsible for ensuring that it is accurate and not obscene, defamatory, plagiarised or in breach of copyright, confidentiality or any other right of any person, and you undertake to indemnify the LRB against all claims, losses, damages and costs incurred in consequence of your posting of such material. The LRB will reserve the right to remove any such material posted at any time and without notice or explanation. The LRB will reserve the right to disclose the provenance of such material, republish it in any form it deems fit or edit or censor it. The LRB will reserve the right to terminate the registration of any person it considers to abuse access to any chat room, message board, forum or news group provided by the LRB.
  20. Any e-mail services supplied via the LRB Website are subject to these terms and conditions.
  21. You will not knowingly transmit any virus, malware, trojan or other harmful matter to the LRB Website. The LRB gives no warranty that the LRB Website is free from contaminating matter, viruses or other malicious software and to the fullest extent permitted by law disclaims all liability of any kind including liability for any damages, losses or costs resulting from damage to your computer or other property arising from access to the LRB Website, use of it or downloading material from it.
  22. The LRB does not warrant that the use of the LRB Website will be uninterrupted, and disclaims all liability to the fullest extent permitted by law for any damages, losses or costs incurred as a result of access to the LRB Website being interrupted, modified or discontinued.
  23. The LRB Website contains advertisements and promotional links to websites and other resources operated by third parties. While we would never knowingly link to a site which we believed to be trading in bad faith, the LRB makes no express or implied representations or warranties of any kind in respect of any third party websites or resources or their contents, and we take no responsibility for the content, privacy practices, goods or services offered by these websites and resources. The LRB excludes to the fullest extent permitted by law all liability for any damages or losses arising from access to such websites and resources. Any transaction effected with such a third party contacted via the LRB Website are subject to the terms and conditions imposed by the third party involved and the LRB accepts no responsibility or liability resulting from such transactions.
  24. The LRB disclaims liability to the fullest extent permitted by law for any damages, losses or costs incurred for unauthorised access or alterations of transmissions or data by third parties as consequence of visit to the LRB Website.
  25. While 'subscriber only' content on the LRB Website is currently provided free to subscribers to the print edition of the LRB, the LRB reserves the right to impose a charge for access to some or all areas of the LRB Website without notice.
  26. These terms and conditions are governed by and will be interpreted in accordance with English law and any disputes relating to these terms and conditions will be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.
  27. The various provisions of these terms and conditions are severable and if any provision is held to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction then such invalidity or unenforceability shall not affect the remaining provisions.
  28. If these terms and conditions are not accepted in full, use of the LRB Website must be terminated immediately.
AcceptClose
Close
Close

More search Options

Browse by Subject

Vol. 41 No. 24 · 19 December 2019

Some people never expect to be expected

Penelope Fitzgerald

Please sign in to read the full article.

Login

Penelope Fitzgerald was attached to the virtue of omission, telling one interviewer that her books were ‘about twice the length … when they’re first finished, but I cut all of it out. It’s just an insult to explain everything.’ She was exaggerating, but not by much. In her sixth novel, Innocence (1986), set in 1950s Italy, Fitzgerald provides two tantalising glimpses of the future of Chiara and Salvatore, the main characters. In one flash forward, their wedding photographs are seen from the perspective of someone looking back, three decades later. In the other, Chiara is seen ‘during the later stages of her life, when things were not going well for her’, recalling a bewildering phrase uttered by her English convent school friend Barney: ‘You must let us know, though, if you’re ever in Chipping Camden.’ This is all we’re allowed to see. ‘Is this frustrating?’ Julian Barnes asked in his introduction to the 2013 edition. ‘Yes. Is it unfair? A little. Is it calculated? Exactly so.’

Fitzgerald’s working papers, held at the Harry Ransom Center in Texas, reveal hints of the future she imagined for Chiara and Salvatore. Fitzgerald originally envisaged the novel in two parts: Part 1 would cover the events leading up to Chiara and Salvatore’s wedding in 1956; Part 2 would return to the same characters a decade later. ‘It was supposed to end in the flood in Florence in 1966,’ she wrote to Stuart Proffitt, her editor at Collins, ‘but I gave up as all the characters would have got so old by that time.’

A densely written notebook that contains her ‘Attempt at Synopsis’ for Part 2 catches up first with Chiara:

She had been married now for ten years and they had three children, a thin son and two thin little girls. It could not be said that the marriage had gone wrong because from the very first she had been crazy with joy, though not more crazy than Salvatore. The ‘craziness’ reflected, however, not so much how they felt themselves as other people’s ideas about them. Florence, perhaps, thought them crazy.

The synopsis then moves to Barney. Chiara has heard that her English friend has fallen in love at last, ‘and so unsuitably’, with an art historian called Matthew Massini. But Massini, it becomes clear, is not in love with her. He has merely used her to gain an introduction to Chiara’s father, Count Ridolfi, in whose library Massini hopes to find Botticelli’s annotated herbal, the key to identifying the hundreds of flowers in his Primavera. Chiara has her doubts about Massini, but resolves to help for the sake of her friendship with Barney. ‘Not to be expected that the Ridolfi family would abandon their destructive search for other peoples’ happiness,’ Fitzgerald writes.

The fragment here begins with Massini’s arrival at Chiara and Salvatore’s villa at Bellosguardo. Closely written in Fitzgerald’s distinctive italic hand, each crammed page shows both her painstaking research and her method of drafting. Scenes are sketched in note form, second and third thoughts are interlined, inserted in square brackets, and squeezed vertically in the margins in black, blue and red ink – she wrote of ‘endless work, on old envelopes, losing bits’ – before the excising and paring down begins.

Almost all of this material was omitted from Innocence when Fitzgerald gave up her two-part plan, though some traces remain. In one draft passage, Fitzgerald sketches Massini’s wartime service in Florence ‘as a junior dogsbody in the sub-commission for Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives’. In the printed novel, Fitzgerald gives this history to Professor Pulci, and shrinks the passage to half its length, reducing it to one multi-clausal sentence. Massini also makes a spectral appearance at the dinner party held by Professor Pulci at the Villa Hodgkiss, when a young art historian called Murray Burton, ‘nicely dressed and on the make’, witnesses the furious row between Chiara and Salvatore. Though drastic cuts have again been made, the idea stays the same: Burton is Massini in all but name.

Fitzgerald believed that an original image or idea ‘always stays so to speak latent, within the novel when it’s finished’. What is omitted – the imagined future of Chiara and Salvatore, or the British businessman’s greenhouse that inspired, but disappeared from, The Beginning of Spring (1988) – is important because it shadows or informs what remains. She went further: ‘I can only say that [these original ideas or images] seem to me close to the mysterious individual life of the novel which you can recognise whether you’re reading it or writing it.’

Hugh Adlington

Some people​ never expect to be expected. No matter what their preparations, they can never be sure that they are at the right place at the right time, or worse still, they know that the place, and even the time, is right, but can’t believe they will be welcome, either then or ever. As a child, and even in adolescence, Matthew Massini had been in this condition. As a young man he had corrected it himself to this extent, that although he assumed that other people might not much want to see him he also came to believe that they were wrong. At 37, as an adviser to private collectors, he believed he had almost forgotten the feeling altogether.

He arrived in Florence, where he was supposed to be and had been commissioned to come, in the late autumn. He took a taxi up to the Porta Romana and up the hill to the contour roads of Bellosguardo. It was raining heavily with a hard silvery persistence and the vineyards, between their rolling stone walls, were as sodden as the Home Counties. He rang the bell in the garden wall of via dei Cipressi 15. A Morris 1100A, parked outside the villa, bounced and drummed with rain. When a voice almost drowned by a barking dog asked who he was, he replied in an Italian which was as good as his English, his German and his French that his name was Masson and he had an appointment. Then he looked up, for the voice had not been behind the entrance, but from further away and high up.

‘Go away and come back later.’

A woman in black, a servant, was leaning out of the second-floor window.

‘I said I have an appointment to see the Contessa Signora Rossi.’

‘Not possible.’

This won’t do, Matthieu thought.

Against all sense and reason, his past selves threatened him. Through the Hampstead Garden Suburb, up Linden Lea and by Reynolds Close and Constable Close, a small boy walked home by himself. Not however because no one had wanted to come with him, but because he not been able to find the words to ask them.

At wartime Cambridge on the table in his history tutor’s room lay a board game of the tutor’s own devising, based on the possible economic strategy and tactics of the Allies. Anyone who happened to be in the room could make a move, indeed must do if the tutor was to be appeased and there was a possibility of winning, or at least of losing, but to Matti the correct next move was so easy to calculate that he couldn’t bring himself to make it.

In 1944 he was in Florence for the first time, as a junior dogsbody in the sub-commission for Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives with the duties of surveying ‘important artistic objectives’ as soon as military operations made it possible, wherever possible, and of circumventing also, whenever possible, the American Commission for the Protection of Cultural Treasures in War Areas. Beyond any doubt he was invaluable, checking his catalogues calmly among broken sewers and gas mains and working till midnight in the candlelit rooms of the Palazzo Medici-Riccardi, the Allied military government headquarters, a few hundred yards away from the German forward positions in Fortezza da Basso.

It now appeared that Matti was as before and as usual both needed and rejected at via dei Cipressi 15.

Meanwhile he stood there in the rain.

‘It is not possible to see the Contessa.’

‘In God’s name why?’

The window shut to and at once, as though one thing had caused the other, someone from inside the wall pressed the release and about a quarter of the doors opened. Chiara came dashing out, with a high colour, visibly distressed, thin as a bird in her Levis.

‘But you’re wet!’

‘A little damp,’ said Matti.

The guard dog, slavering with pricked ears at Chiara’s side, was quelled, and retreated to the house, its low-slung tail registering yet another of a hundred disappointments.

‘Is it Dr Matteo Masson?’

‘It is.’

‘You had to wait?’

‘I did.’

‘Did you think me impolite?’

‘There seemed to be some kind of difficulty, so I made allowances, and I’m still making them, Contessa.’

Chiara gave him her thin hand. ‘I’m Mrs Rossi. I don’t call myself Contessa. The state doesn’t recognise these titles, no one does.’

‘I expect they’re useful at times, all the same,’ said Matti, but Chiara could not have heard him, she was opening the door of the Morris. He added ‘call me Matti.’

‘Please get in, Matti. Please get in at once out of the rain.’

They began to move at full pitch down the twists and turns of the hill.

The gutters were streaming full, and the olive trees turned each separate leaf away from the rain, showing the pale sides only.

‘I am very sorry I couldn’t admit you to the villa. I want you to come later. I should be very pleased if you could come to dinner this evening. Meanwhile I’m taking you to my father’s flat in Piazza Limbo. I have been looking forward so much to meeting you, and to hearing about Barney. I couldn’t ask you in just now because I was quarrelling with my husband.’

Matti wondered whether there were certain days of the week reserved for this. The Boboli Gardens and tier above tier of dark green flashed by them through the streaming windows. He felt hopelessly confused, a very unpleasant sensation for the expert classifier. To what could the confusion be attributed?

His reception at via dei Cipressi 15 was not enough to account for it. Letting his reactions speak for themselves, as one does in considering which meal consumed during the day has caused the food poisoning, he saw that he had been disturbed by the mention of Barney at such an early stage.

Barney, who was not married but had an unusually good job, they said, for a woman, with the Animal Blood Stock Agency, had one importance to him and one only, that of giving him this recommendation to the family Ridolfi. It was known, everybody knew, that the Prince, now 80, was thinking of putting his affairs and in particular his collection in order and required in order to help him a discreet and versatile young man, quite young in any case, with the preserved youth of experts in the fine arts.

He scarcely ever saw Barney now and had only met her, not entirely by chance, at a Stubbs exhibition, where he saw her staring woodenly at a Brood Mare and Foals. He took the opportunity to mention the matter. A mention of anything to Barney had to be very plain, but she had grasped his meaning. It had been arranged quite quickly after all.

Only he did not want to talk about Barney now. Her devotion to him, which he had had to regard, as all his circle did, as a mild joke, ever since that distant weekend at Painstake, would have been rather different if Barney had not been large and handsome. If she had been just as strong-minded, but ugly she could have been something like a stock figure of Victorian low comedy, a Katyusha pursuing him through the brilliant bursts and turns of his career. But Barney was not ugly, and never pursued him. As a result, Matti was attacked from time to time by a waking nightmare, that in fact she felt nothing for him at all, and it was he himself who was being laughed at.

Still that was not enough to perplex him so much, there were other elements. Of these, the uppermost was that he was still wet, and that he had been faintly but recognisably pleased when Chiara said she had been quarrelling with her husband. Once he had recognised this last feeling, he congratulated himself. But then, the sensation of self-approval was also confusing.

‘It’s a bit difficult here when you have a passenger to see the traffic coming in from the right.’

‘It’s impossible,’ said Chiara but drove on giving no quarter.

He sat there, hunched and disconcerted, surreptitiously blowing his long, pale inquisitive nose, a fine intelligence not adapted to run when its intelligence was interrupted.

Chiara asked suddenly, ‘Do you like real homemade bread?’

‘Of course, if it is good of its kind,’ said Matthieu coldly.

With total disregard of the unbridled traffic she pulled up, sprang out, dodged into a shop and came out with a large, solid round loaf of bread.

‘Then that’s the real casalinga.’

‘Shall I hold it?’ It was wrapped in coarse whitish brown paper and was still hot.

‘Yes, yes.’

‘You bought this for me.’ She had held up the traffic of half a million inhabitants to get him this heavy loaf.

‘I’m so very sorry you were kept waiting at the villa. I wanted to give you something.’

‘You were quick, but we were nearly pulverised by a van. And you were only easing your conscience. It’s monstrous to do that.’

Chiara smiled. In a few moments she drew up again in front of a café and let a small boy who had been waiting at the entrance climb onto the back seat. On closer inspection he might perhaps be eleven or twelve, dark and imperturbable.

‘I was just going to telephone, Mamma.’

‘Speak English, Franco, this is a guest, Dr Matthew Masson.’

‘I’m pleased to meet you, sir.’

‘Do you always come out of school so early?’ Matti asked in Italian.

Franco, recognising the irritation in his voice, shrugged. ‘There were no classes today.’ His teacher was leading them out on a demonstration in favour of the legalisation of divorce.

‘Can’t you wait till you’re a student?’

‘I shan’t attend university,’ said Franco. ‘Students are not serious. All of them join the exploiting classes in time. Mamma, I have to meet the others on the south side of Repubblica and bring my own soft drinks.’

‘We’re not going the right way then,’ said Chiara, altering course.

‘Are you fond of bread, sir?’ Franco politely asked, leaning a little forward, over the back of the right-hand seat.

‘Your mother gave it to me.’

‘That’s nice of her. She’s fond of these demonstrations of affection.’

After Piazza della Repubblica, back to Borgo SS Apostoli. Matti had the impression that the traffic regulations were being entirely ignored.

‘He seems quite a clever boy.’

‘I wish I were the right mother for him,’ said Chiara with a kind of gentle resolution which Matthieu believed was a characteristic of those who have largely given up thinking about themselves. Such people were difficult to deal with. Often it was the result of being the oldest girl in a large family.

‘You have a number of brothers and sisters?’

Chiara looked bewildered.

‘I haven’t any, only a cousin. He isn’t here, he looks after the property at Terra Pietrosa. It’s only just outside the Chianti area, still it is vintage and they won’t let us use the mark. Our wine is very good.’

‘It tastes of stone, like Chianti?’

‘No.’

The car plunged into the shadowed entrance of Piazza Limbo.

‘What does your cousin say about that?’

‘But he never says anything,’ Chiara cried.

He looked at her sideways in profile, such a strange angle always, no wonder that it had obsessed the Egyptians, only one cheek, only one eye with lids so round that even the colour of the eye couldn’t be made out, one ear, the sharp plane of her chin, which was not quite young anymore and the fair hair cut short, got out of the way, which was a child’s still. It was his duty to say something, but not what came uppermost, which was why she was not more worried about his wet clothes.

The cortile​ was one quarter in pale greenish sunshine and three quarters in shadow and silent. Matthieu, glancing rapidly, classed it as of almost no interest and seedy. They crossed the parking squares reserved for the nocturnal service for heart attacks, to the glass doors between the agent for domestic fuel and the consultant for urinary diseases.

‘You’re sure your father is prepared for my visit?’

‘Of course, of course,’ said Chiara.

The rain had stopped. But just as they left the courtyard one of the cortile’s first floor gutters gave way and discharged a quantity of water which fell sharply behind them and rebounded from the stone flags. Matti’s legs were now as damp as the back of his neck. Grasping his loaf, silent about his discomforts, he felt perversely justified, as though making a necessary sacrifice.

They ascended the stairs, pausing where the steps changed from marble to stone to look out of a round window at a glimpse of the Arno. The river, somewhat above itself with the spring rain, reflected the yellowish light in the yellowish water and threw over the nearby buildings a curious transparency, like painting on glass. Chiara had seen these so often that she no longer noticed it, and stopped only because she had come up this way so often with her father who no longer pretended that he wasn’t pausing for breath.

Matti, just behind her as she started up the last flight, thought, she has grazia which from time immemorial has had nothing to do with elegance or even with beauty. Grace is never intended or even deserved. How can it be possible in a girl, with flanks as thin as those, in a dung-coloured raincoat, probably from Standa. It was no compliment to him that she put on a thing like that to drive him into Florence. But her carelessness as to how she looked was, of course, an element of grace, which is unable to concentrate in itself.

‘Here we are, come in,’ said Chiara. The door opened instantly, for Annunziata had seen the car from her kitchen window.

‘This is the dottore Masson, who will want an aperitif. He is a friend of Signorina Barney, you remember her.’

‘I remember her.’

Chiara had undertaken to do her best for this Dr Masson, when she had been asked to do so, entirely on Barney’s account. In the matter of friendship she was Italian entirely.

Barney had refused to make her grand disappointment into a grievance. She did not even want to discuss it or even hint at its marble persistence as of a rock hidden beneath the water which one must take every precaution not to strike.

And yet Chiara, as a true Ridolfi, could not give up hope in at least a partial solution. A relationship must change as soon as a new element enters, and Chiara was still committed to feeling that change was likely to be for the better. She had not too much idea what Dr Masson hoped to do or to find or to help her father to find but she was quite familiar, from Professor Pulci and others, with the extreme passions of the expert cataloguer.

At least Dr Masson had been obliged to ask Barney for something. If the visit was successful, if it was ‘productive’ and ‘interesting’, then at least Barney would have to be thought of as a benefactor. She would stand higher with the changed perspective.

Send Letters To:

The Editor
London Review of Books,
28 Little Russell Street
London, WC1A 2HN

letters@lrb.co.uk

Please include name, address, and a telephone number.

Download the LRB app

Read anywhere with the London Review of Books app, available now from the App Store for Apple devices, Google Play for Android devices and Amazon for your Kindle Fire.

Sign up to our newsletter

For highlights from the latest issue, our archive and the blog, as well as news, events and exclusive promotions.