Contents
-
Letters
Alice Twemlow, Nick Wray, Jane Hyde, Martin Mears, Craig Sams
-
Rosemary Hill
- A Scribbler in Soho: A Celebration of Auberon Waugh edited by Naim Attallah
-
Christopher Clark
- Hitler: A Life by Peter Longerich
- Hitler: Only the World Was Enough by Brendan Simms
-
Ian Gilmour
Europe or America?
-
Deborah Friedell
- The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
-
Joanna Biggs
Short Cuts: Would you whistleblow?
-
Hal Foster
Change at MoMA
-
Paul Keegan
- David Jones: Engraver, Soldier, Painter, Poet by Thomas Dilworth
- Epoch and Artist: Selected Writings by David Jones, edited by Harman Grisewood
- ‘The Dying Gaul’ and Other Writings by David Jones, edited by Harman Grisewood
- Dai Greatcoat: A Self-Portrait of David Jones in His Letters edited by René Hague
-
Eleanor Birne
At the David Parr House: There are two histories here
-
Michael Wood
- Sept conférences sur Marcel Proust by Bernard de Fallois
- Proust avant Proust: Essai sur ‘Les Plaisirs et les jours’ by Bernard de Fallois
- ‘Le Mystérieux Correspondant’ et autres nouvelles inédites by Marcel Proust, edited by Luc Fraisse
-
Misha Glenny and Callum Lang
How to Buy Drugs
-
Patrick Cockburn
Choke Point
-
John Furse
The NHS Dismantled
-
Lisa Cohen
- Dressed: The Secret Life of Clothes by Shahidha Bari
-
Fiona Benson
Poem: ‘Mosquitoes, Mozambique (Anopheles)’
-
Thomas Meaney
- The Scramble for Europe: Young Africa on Its Way to the Old Continent by Stephen Smith
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Non-Fiction’
-
David Trotter
Diary: Bearness