Contents
Letters
Suzanne Shearer, Will Hadwen, Angus Doulton, Nick Matthews, David McDowall, Laurie Taylor, Patrick Parrinder, Penny Collier
Richard Lloyd Parry
- The Last Wild Men of Borneo: A True Story of Death and Treasure by Carl Hoffman
Judith Butler
Genius or Suicide: Trump’s Death Drive
Mary Beard
- On Rape by Germaine Greer
Anne Carson
Poem: ‘Final Choral Ode’
Nicholas Spice
- Debussy: A Painter in Sound by Stephen Walsh
- Claude Debussy: A Critical Biography by François Lesure, translated by Marie Rolf
Richard Taws
At King’s Cross: Amalia Pica’s ‘Semaphores’
James Wolcott
- Sontag: Her Life by Benjamin Moser
James Meek
The Dreamings of Dominic Cummings
David Bromwich
Short Cuts: Alexander Hamilton’s Worst Idea
Hal Foster
- Richard Hamilton: Introspective by Phillip Spectre
Thomas Powers
- The Catcher in the Rye, Nine Stories, Franny and Zooey, Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour – an Introduction by J.D. Salinger
Katherine Rundell
Consider the Hedgehog
Adam Shatz
- A State at Any Cost: The Life of David Ben-Gurion by Tom Segev
Neal Ascherson
- Max Beaverbrook: Not Quite a Gentleman by Charles Williams
Colin Burrow
On Ilya Kaminsky
Clare Bucknell
- Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo
Adam Smyth
- Spring by Ali Smith
- The Porpoise by Mark Haddon
Anne Enright
Diary: The Monsters of #MeToo