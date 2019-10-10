Contents
-
John Lanchester
- The Great Firewall of China: How to Build and Control an Alternative Version of the Internet by James Griffiths
- We Have Been Harmonised: Life in China’s Surveillance State by Kai Strittmatter
-
Letters
Norman Gray, Rosie Brocklehurst, Nick Moss, David Crook, Kate Leader, Martin Daly, Elizabeth Wilson, Craig McFarlane, Peter Faulkner, Timothy Knapman
-
Sheng Yun
China’s Millennials
-
David Runciman
- For the Record by David Cameron
-
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: The Absence of Politics
-
Stephen Sedley
In Court: The Prorogation Debacle
-
Thomas Keymer
- The Club: Johnson, Boswell and the Friends who Shaped an Age by Leo Damrosch
-
Patricia Lockwood
- Novels, 1959-65: ‘The Poorhouse Fair’; ‘Rabbit, Run’; ‘The Centaur’; ‘Of the Farm’ by John Updike
-
Jeremy Harding
At the Musée de la Libération: During the Occupation
-
Andrew O’Hagan
- Hinch Yourself Happy: All the Best Cleaning Tips to Shine Your Sink and Soothe Your Soul by Mrs Hinch
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Nosferatu the Vampyre’
-
Colm Tóibín
- The Lives of Lucian Freud: Youth, 1922-68 by William Feaver
-
Diane Williams
Molly Went Along Quickly: A Story
-
Rosemary Hill
- Fat: A Cultural History of the Stuff of Life by Christopher Forth
-
Jacqueline Rose
Agents of Their Own Abuse: The Treatment of Migrant Women
-
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘Whom Are You’
-
Lauren Oyler
- Show Them a Good Time by Nicole Flattery
-
T.J. Clark
A Horse’s Impossible Head: Disunity in Delacroix
-
Iain Sinclair
Diary: The Peruvian Corporation of London