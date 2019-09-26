‘No Trespassing’, read the blackened sign,

prompting a wry laugh. Scorched earth brooks no law.

The blazes happened months ago in the news;

now a wilderness prodigal with chartreuse,

fresh brushwork as far as Santa Barbara,

set off brilliantly the carbonised pine.

Incendiaries go where they are sent.

It wasn’t just expensive landscape daubed

with embers; afterwards, winter torrents ground

raindrops through whirlwinds to thunder on the ground.

Mudslides came to heavy rest. Mushrooms knobbed

new doors for the permanent resident.

Fires even crept toward the Getty,

where you and I walked. Bridal travertine’s

a flame-resistant dress for art veiled in glass.

The sprinkler system half-camouflaged in grass

wasn’t for the drought-friendly evergreens,

but defence against glowing confetti.

Item 1: The Wonder Cabinet.

Doors and drawers ajar, it seemed to say

that there was nowhere to hide; given a scare,

every eye in its head returned such a stare,

a dovecote emptied at once. (Judgment Day.

All Souls’. Debts discharged to the Infinite.)

Item 2: Venus. Someone wake her

(as Bacchus and the maenad are doing)

so she can flee the place where her nudity

draws out the peeping fruit of the lemon tree.

Perhaps its light cologne is so wooing,

she may deliquesce before flames take her.

Item 3: La Surprise. A Watteau

recovered after two hundred years is

possibly retardant. Tuning his guitar,

the musician observes two lovers; they are

oblivious. Beyond, a precipice

drolly cleaves the composition in two.

(The dog, a bit player, sides with him.)

You are still too green to share my despair

that Wonder, Love, Art, each represent a stage.

The far sensuousness of mist will engage –

like the blue plumbago that brushed our hair –

then dissolve into sexless seraphim.