Contents
-
Letters
Nico Mann, Russell Jackson, Andrew Whitehead, James Grainger, Adrian Guelke, Dominic Pearce, Lawrence Dunn, Ben Bethell, David Lobina, Mark Sheehan, Alice Wickenden, Danny Dorling
-
David Runciman
Steely Women in a World of Wobbly Men: The Myth of the Strong Leader
-
William Davies
They don’t even need ideas: Take Nigel Farage ...
-
Tom Stevenson
How to Run a Caliphate
-
Ian Penman
- Prince: Life and Times by Jason Draper
- The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince by Mayte Garcia
-
Kathleen Jamie
Short Cuts: Queuing for Everest
-
Andrew Preston
- The Final Act: The Helsinki Accords and the Transformation of the Cold War by Michael Cotey Morgan
-
Blake Morrison
- Homeland by Walter Kempowski, translated by Charlotte Collins
-
Mark Ford
- Philip Larkin: Letters Home, 1936-77 edited by James Booth
-
Lili Owen Rowlands
- A Father: Puzzle by Sibylle Lacan, translated by Adrian Nathan West
-
Daisy Hildyard
At the Biennale: ‘Sun and Sea (Marina)’
-
Luke Kennard
- Early Work by Andrew Martin
-
Adam Shatz
- Jean-Pierre Melville: Le Solitaire by Bertrand Teissier
- Jean-Pierre Melville, une vie by Antoine de Baecque
-
Michael Hofmann
At the Orangerie: Marc and Macke
-
Paul Theroux
Diary: My Gaggle