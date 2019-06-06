Contents
Meehan Crist
- ‘Silent Spring’ and Other Writings on the Environment by Rachel Carson, edited by Sandra Steingraber
Letters
Kristin Surak, Richard Davenport-Hines, Matthew Fraser, Barbara Taylor, Martin Rathfelder, Matthew Topham, Jon Blanchard, Rachael Beale, Michael Poole, Daniel Davies, David Wilson, Susie Thomas, Benjamin Bradley, Charles Glass
Michael Dobson
- Shakespeare’s Lyric Stage: Myth, Music and Poetry in the Last Plays by Seth Lerer
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘Whereas I had not yet in this life seen’
Ferdinand Mount
Why we go to war
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: Chicanery and Fantasy
David Runciman
- The Mueller Report: Presented With Related Materials by the ‘Washington Post’
John Lanchester
You win or you die: ‘Game of Thrones’
Richard J. Evans
- Journalists between Hitler and Adenauer: From Inner Emigration to the Moral Reconstruction of West Germany by Volker Berghahn
James Meek
- Novels, Tales, Journeys by Aleksandr Pushkin, translated by Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky
John-Paul Stonard
At the British Museum: ‘Edvard Munch: Love and Angst’
Marina Warner
- Big and Small: A Cultural History of Extraordinary Bodies by Lynne Vallone
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Christian Lorentzen
- Hark by Sam Lipsyte
James Lasdun
- Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep
Ben Jackson
- The Grandmaster: Magnus Carlsen and the Match that Made Chess Great Again by Brin-Jonathan Butler
- Game Changer: AlphaZero’s Groundbreaking Chess Strategies and the Promise of AI by Matthew Sadler and Natasha Regan
Tariq Ali
Modi does it again
Long Ling
Diary: Drowning in the City