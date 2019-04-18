What do I remember that was shaped as this thing is shaped
Heather Christle
It is not in preparation that the fly
rubs her two forelimbs together
The fly has
no such idea of time
but to look
at one thing is to see it in light
of another
Sometimes he knows
by the lights that next I will love him
and sometimes he is unprepared
as I was
this morning for the thought
of whether anyone vacuums their fireplace
Definition:
a place where fire
is kept
as one might keep goats
or a thought to oneself
or of
the horrors at least some away
