What do I remember that was shaped as this thing is shaped

Heather Christle

It is not in preparation that the fly
rubs her two forelimbs together
                                                         The fly has
no such idea of time
                                       but to look
at one thing is to see it in light
of another
                   Sometimes he knows
by the lights that next I will love him
and sometimes he is unprepared
                                                            as I was
this morning for the thought
of whether anyone vacuums their fireplace
Definition:
                    a place where fire
is kept
              as one might keep goats
or a thought to oneself
                                          or of
the horrors at least some away

Vol. 41 No. 8 · 18 April 2019 » » What do I remember that was shaped as this thing is shaped
page 12 | 363 words