It is not in preparation that the fly

rubs her two forelimbs together

The fly has

no such idea of time

but to look

at one thing is to see it in light

of another

Sometimes he knows

by the lights that next I will love him

and sometimes he is unprepared

as I was

this morning for the thought

of whether anyone vacuums their fireplace

Definition:

a place where fire

is kept

as one might keep goats

or a thought to oneself

or of

the horrors at least some away