Contents
-
Colm Tóibín
Instead of shaking all over, I read the newspapers. I listened to the radio. I had my lunch: ‘It’s curable,’ he said
-
Letters
Kim Wagner, Bob Beck, Jem Thomas, Maxwell Young, John Dewey, Rob Priest, Lee De Cola, Mahendra Singh
-
David Bromwich
Short Cuts: Mueller Time
-
Jonathan Parry
- The Oxford Handbook of Modern British Political History, 1800-2000 edited by David Brown, Robert Crowcroft and Gordon Pentland
-
Heather Christle
Poem: ‘What do I remember that was shaped as this thing is shaped’
-
Susan Pedersen
- Eric Hobsbawm: A Life in History by Richard J. Evans
-
Christina Riggs
- Mr Five Per Cent: The Many Lives of Calouste Gulbenkian, the World’s Richest Man by Jonathan Conlin
-
Katherine Rundell
Consider the Golden Mole
-
Daniel Trilling
- Whiteshift: Populism, Immigration and the Future of White Majorities by Eric Kaufman
- National Populism: The Revolt against Liberal Democracy by Roger Eatwell and Matthew Goodwin
-
Jeremy Harding
At Tate Britain: Don McCullin
-
Robert Crawford
- The Letters of T.S. Eliot, Volume VIII: 1936-38 edited by Valerie Eliot and John Haffenden
-
Jonathan Rée
- Being and Nothingness: An Essay in Phenomenology and Ontology by Jean-Paul Sartre, translated by Sarah Richmond
-
Michael Wood
It’s Hard to Stop: Sartre’s Stories
-
Madeleine Schwartz
- Save Me the Waltz by Zelda Fitzgerald
-
Paul Batchelor
Poem: ‘A Form of Words’
-
Ange Mlinko
- The Collected Stories by Diane Williams
-
Donald MacKenzie
Pick a nonce and try a hash
-
Eleanor Birne
At Piano Nobile: Jean Cooke
-
Andrew O’Hagan
Diary: Orders of Service