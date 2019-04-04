Contents
Adam Tooze
Is this the end of the American century?: America Pivots
Letters
Jon Harry, Tony Wood, John Harding, Edward Luttwak, Jeremy Bernstein, Timothy Beecroft, Ian Jackson, Julian Crowe, Ronald Macaulay, Kenneth MacWilliams, June Farrow, Michael Kulikowski, Helen Hills
Ferdinand Mount
- Amritsar 1919: An Empire of Fear and the Making of a Massacre by Kim A. Wagner
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: The Porn Ban
David Runciman
- The Friends of Harry Perkins by Chris Mullin
John Burnside
Poem: ‘At Notre Dame de Reims’
Jon Day
- Secret Pigeon Service by Gordon Corera
Stephen Alford
- The English People at War in the Age of Henry VIII by Steven Gunn
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Swing Time’
Rachel Nolan
- A Massacre in Mexico: The True Story behind the Missing 43 Students by Anabel Hernández, translated by John Washington
- I Couldn’t Even Imagine that They Would Kill Us: An Oral History of the Attacks against the Students of Ayotzinapa by John Gibler
Diana Stone
In Zimbabwe
Emily Witt
- Dopesick by Beth Macy
- American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts by Chris McGreal
- Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic by Sam Quinones
Michael Hofmann
On Luljeta Lleshanaku
Edward Luttwak
- Japan in the American Century by Kenneth B. Pyle
Namara Smith
- Sabrina by Nick Drnaso
Hugo Williams
Poem: ‘A Bed of Nails’
Christian Lorentzen
- Tamarisk Row by Gerald Murnane
- Border Districts by Gerald Murnane
Clair Wills
- The Collected Letters of Flann O’Brien edited by Maebh Long
Brian Dillon
At the Towner Gallery: Carey Young
Rachel O’Dwyer
- Creditworthy: A History of Consumer Surveillance and Financial Identity in America by Josh Lauer
Joanna Biggs
Diary