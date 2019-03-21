

The Following Scan Will Last Less Than a Minute

afternoons are

Eurosport replays

of alpine skiing

sponsored by Jack Wolfskin and Milka

brands to whom I am grateful

for facilitating this daily moment of calm

evenings are the joy

I take in loving Simone as much as I do

especially in the face of this overwhelming exhaustion

cancer is so quotidian

you hear about it on Wednesday morning

die on a Tuesday afternoon

no strobe lights

no cloakroom check-in

the sun is shining

a completely ordinary insipid sun

above the A10

and the exit for Praxis



The Following Scan Will Last One Minute

with cancer in your back everything

is suddenly afforded an epic quality

two people in a car

magical!

tying your own shoelaces

the stuff of poetry!

Simone feeding me recovery ward noodles

a fairy tale



The Following Scan Will Last Two Minutes

It is 1952

Bright colours exist only in nature

do not yet fill the aisles of Xenos

You can add an egg to the cake mix

to make yourself feel like a good housewife

Somewhere on the outskirts of Twente

my great-grandfather is dying of bladder cancer

It is 2018

You can separate glass from paper

to make yourself feel like a good citizen

You use a linen shopping bag

You give readings about the environment

You travel off-peak using a discount

You no longer have the strength to collect the small change

you get for recycling bottles at the supermarket

You just throw them all in the general waste