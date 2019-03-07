Contents
Adam Phillips
- Down Girl: the Logic of Misogyny by Kate Manne
Letters
Christopher Lord, Angus Doulton, Martin Westlake, Gerard Rowe, Mike Lofgren, Malcolm Deas, Frank Tangherlini
David Bromwich
House-Cleaning: I met a Republican
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: The Independent Group
Christopher Clark
Why should we think about the Revolutions of 1848 now?
David Harsent
Poem: ‘From Loss’
Laura Beers
- Mixing It: Diversity in World War Two Britain by Wendy Webster
- Unsettled: Refugee Camps and the Making of Multicultural Britain by Jordanna Bailkin
Ian Jack
- The Scottish Clearances: A History of the Dispossessed 1600-1900 by T.M. Devine
Donald MacKenzie
Just how fast?: High-Frequency Trading
Anne Carson
Poem: ‘First Choral Ode from Norma Jeane Baker of Troy (a translation of Euripides’ Helen)’
David Thomson
- Who Is Michael Ovitz? by Michael Ovitz
Paul Keegan
At the Whitney: Andy Warhol
Colin Burrow
- Poems of Sextus Propertius edited and translated by Patrick Worsnip
Alex de Waal
Monuments to Famine
Matthew Bevis
- The Complete Poems by A.R. Ammons
Adam Mars-Jones
- Her Body & Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
Diana Stone
Diary: Nightmares in Harare