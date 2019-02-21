Contents
-
Jackson Lears
- Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life by Robert M. Dallek
-
Letters
Edward Luttwak, Peter Bailey, Howard Finn, Valentin Lyubarsky, Brian Vickers, Hassan Damluji
-
Tony Wood
The Battle for Venezuela
-
Vadim Nikitin
- Moneyland: Why Thieves and Crooks Now Rule the World and How to Take It Back by Oliver Bullough
- Dark Commerce: How a New Illicit Economy Is Threatening Our Future by Louise Shelley
-
David Runciman
A Change Is Coming
-
Patricia Lockwood
The Communal Mind: The Internet and Me
-
Lauren Elkin
- Adèle by Leïla Slimani, translated by Sam Taylor
-
Norma Clarke
- The Letters of Oliver Goldsmith edited by Michael Griffin and David O’Shaughnessy
-
Joyce Chaplin
- Selected Writings by Alexander Von Humboldt, edited by Andrea Wulf
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Vice’
-
Francis Gooding
- The Wonderful Mr Willughby: The First True Ornithologist by Tim Birkhead
- Mrs Moreau’s Warbler: How Birds Got Their Names by Stephen Moss
-
Anne Wagner
At the Sainsbury Centre: Elisabeth Frink
-
Christopher Kelly
- The Last Pagan Emperor: Julian the Apostate and the War against Christianity by H.C. Teitler
-
Nicholas Spice
On Loathing Rees-Mogg
-
Tim Parks
- Graziella by Alphonse de Lamartine, translated by Raymond MacKenzie
-
Christopher Tayler
Short Cuts: King Charles the Martyr
-
Chris Mullin
Diary: The Birmingham Bombers