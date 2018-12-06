Contents
-
Patricia Lockwood
- Evening in Paradise: More Stories by Lucia Berlin
- Welcome Home: A Memoir with Selected Photographs by Lucia Berlin
-
Letters
Karl Sabbagh, Sebastian Cody, Mark Ford, Marina Warner, Frank Wintle, Alistair Mant, Kitty Burns Florey, Andrew McLeod, John Street, Sue Kibby, Richard Allison
-
James Meek
- Breaking News: The Remaking of Journalism and Why It Matters Now by Alan Rusbridger
-
Rosemary Hill
- The Quest for Queen Mary by James Pope-Hennessy, edited by Hugo Vickers
-
Jeremy Harding
Ends of the Earth: ‘Mimesis: African Soldier’
- Mimesis: African Soldier by John Akomfrah
-
Patrick Wright
Short Cuts: The Moral of Brenley Corner
-
Thomas Meaney
- The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World by A.J. Baime
- The Marshall Plan: Dawn of the Cold War by Benn Steil
-
Thomas Jones
- Brutus: The Noble Conspirator by Kathryn Tempest
-
Mike Jay
- Chernobyl: History of a Tragedy by Serhii Plokhy
-
Rory Scothorne
- Tom Nairn: ‘Painting Nationalism Red’? by Neal Ascherson
-
Anne Wagner
- Sophie Taeuber-Arp and the Avant Garde: A Biography by Roswitha Mair, translated by Damion Searls
-
Esther Chadwick
At Tate Modern: Anni Albers
-
Christopher Tayler
- The Roots of Heaven by Romain Gary, translated by Jonathan Griffin
- Promise at Dawn by Romain Gary, translated by John Markham Beach
-
Martha Sprackland
Poem: ‘Newcomer’
-
Andrew Lowry
Diary: Pyongyang’s Missing Millions