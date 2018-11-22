Contents
-
Neal Ascherson
- What We Have Lost: The Dismantling of Great Britain by James Hamilton-Paterson
- The Rise and Fall of the British Nation: A 20th-Century History by David Edgerton
-
Letters
Alan Goater, Mary Hannity, Tom and Alex Parkinson, Emma Barnes, Adrian Gregory, Inigo Thomas, Joe Baker, Grazia Ietto Gillies, Anne Summers,David Wilson, Rickie Dammann, Anne Wilson, Roy Kift, Raymond Clayton,Tim Marr, Robert Walkden, Paul Wilson
-
Ferdinand Mount
- Empress: Queen Victoria and India by Miles Taylor
- Eastern Encounters: Four Centuries of Paintings and Manuscripts from the Indian Subcontinent by Emily Hannam
- Splendours of the Subcontinent: A Prince’s Tour of India 1875-76 by Kajal Meghani
-
Eric Foner
- The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War by Joanne Freeman
-
David Runciman
The US is not Hungary
-
Charles Simic
Two Poems
-
Dmitri Levitin
- The Republic of Arabic Letters: Islam and the European Enlightenment by Alexander Bevilacqua
- The Islamic Enlightenment: The Modern Struggle between Faith and Reason by Christopher de Bellaigue
-
John Burnside
Poem: ‘Want of Understanding’
-
David Woodruff
- The Value of Everything: Making and Taking in the Global Economy by Mariana Mazzucato
-
Rae Armantrout
Poem: ‘Understandings’
-
David Renton
- Walls Come Tumbling Down: The Music and Politics of Rock Against Racism, 2 Tone and Red Wedge by Daniel Rachel
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Some Like It Hot’
-
Miriam Dobson
- Red at Heart: How Chinese Communists Fell in Love with the Russian Revolution by Elizabeth McGuire
-
Adam Shatz
- No Exit: Arab Existentialism, Jean-Paul Sartre and Decolonisation by Yoav Di-Capua
- The Stillborn: Notebooks of a Woman from the Student-Movement Generation in Egypt by Arwa Salih, translated by Samah Selim
-
August Kleinzahler
On Tom Pickard
-
Lauren Oyler
- Women Talking by Miriam Toews
-
Mary Wellesley
At the British Library: Anglo-Saxon Kingdoms
-
David Trotter
- Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic and the Politics of Pushing by Rachel Plotnick
-
Sadiah Qureshi
Short Cuts: Black History
-
Emilie Bickerton
- The Great Nadar: The Man behind the Camera by Adam Begley
-
Max Hastings
- The Kremlin Letters: Stalin’s Wartime Correspondence with Churchill and Roosevelt edited by David Reynolds and Vladimir Pechatnov
-
Christopher Nicholson
Diary: Rare Birds