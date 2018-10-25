Contents
Eliot Weinberger
Ten Typical Days in Trump’s America
Letters
Colin Brewer, Marge Berer, Tom Crewe, Mark Jacobs, John Robbins,Geoffrey Taunton, Kirsten Sellars, Eoin Dillon, Lee Gillette, Andy Boobier
Meehan Crist
- She Has Her Mother’s Laugh: The Powers, Perversions and Potential of Heredity by Carl Zimmer
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘When Overfull of Pain I’
Simon Wren-Lewis
- Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World by Adam Tooze
Lisa Cohen
- Fashion Climbing: A New York Life by Bill Cunningham
Jeremy Harding
At the Arts Club: Sanlé Sory
Clare Bucknell
- The Cry: A New Dramatic Fable by Sarah Fielding and Jane Collier, edited by Carolyn Woodward
Daniel Soar
Short Cuts: Sokal 2.0
Adewale Maja-Pearce
Prospects for Ambazonia
Christopher Tayler
- Milkman by Anna Burns
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘A Star is Born’
Colin Kidd
- Yes to Europe! The 1975 Referendum and Seventies Britain by Robert Saunders
Philip Ball
- Something in the Blood: The Untold Story of Bram Stoker, the Man Who Wrote ‘Dracula’ by David J. Skal
- The Cambridge Companion to ‘Dracula’ edited by Roger Luckhurst
- The Vampire: A New History by Nick Groom
Lavinia Greenlaw
Two Poems
Adam Phillips
- Confessions: A New Translation by Augustine, translated by Peter Constantine
Ange Mlinko
On Sinéad Morrissey
Nico Muhly
Diary: How I Write Music