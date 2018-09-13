Contents
-
Steven Mithen
- Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past by David Reich
-
Letters
Imogen Potts, Mathieu Thomas, Inigo Thomas, Danny Dorling, Patrick Callan, Derek Robinson, J.R. Casey, Andrew Stone, Dominic Carroll, Liam Shaw, Karl Sabbagh
-
Michael Dobson
- Hamlet and the Vision of Darkness by Rhodri Lewis
-
Anthony Grafton
- Pietro Bembo and the Intellectual Pleasures of a Renaissance Writer and Art Collector by Susan Nalezyty
- Pietro Bembo on Etna: The Ascent of a Venetian Humanist by Gareth Williams
-
Diane Williams
Two Stories
-
Bee Wilson
- Elisabeth’s Lists: A Family Story by Lulah Ellender
-
Geoffrey Wheatcroft
- Margaret Thatcher and the Middle East by Azriel Bermant
-
Yonatan Mendel
Short Cuts: Uri Avnery
-
Adam Tooze
- In the Long Run We Are All Dead: Keynesianism, Political Economy and Revolution by Geoff Mann
-
Barbara Everett
Four Poems
-
Christian Lorentzen
- Ranger Games: A Story of Soldiers, Family and an Inexplicable Crime by Ben Blum
-
Maggie Doherty
- Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance
- The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath by Leslie Jamison
- How to Murder Your Life: A Memoir by Cat Marnell
- Everything I Know about Love by Dolly Alderton
- This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America by Morgan Jerkins
- Kids These Days: Human Capital and the Making of Millennials by Malcolm Harris
- Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
-
Colin Kidd
- How Democracy Ends by David Runciman
- Edge of Chaos: Why Democracy Is Failing to Deliver Economic Growth – And How to Fix It by Dambisa Moyo
- How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
- Anti-Pluralism: The Populist Threat to Liberal Democracy by William Galston
-
Colm Tóibín
- Selected Poems by Thom Gunn
-
Alice Spawls
At Norwich Castle Museum: ‘The Paston Treasure’
-
Joanne O’Leary
- The Long-Winded Lady: Tales from the ‘New Yorker’ by Maeve Brennan
- Maeve Brennan: Homesick at the ‘New Yorker’ by Angela Bourke
- The Springs of Affection: Stories by Maeve Brennan
-
Ian Patterson
Poem: ‘Saturday’
-
Anne Diebel
- My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh
- Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh
-
Paul Muldoon
Poem: ‘It wasn’t meant to be like this’
-
Lavinia Greenlaw
- Three Poems by Hannah Sullivan
-
Barry Schwabsky
- Renoir: An Intimate Biography by Barbara Ehrlich White
-
Evelyn Toynton
Diary