Contents
John Lanchester
After the Fall
Letters
Tony Sullivan, Anna Minton, Neil Blackshaw, Jessica Otey, Olaf Olsen, Roger Morsley-Smith, Rod Edmond, Nicky Hamlyn, Erika Owens,Ralph O’Connor, Andrew Tyrrell Hanson
Jo Glanville
The Journalistic Exemption
Thomas Jones
- The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
Keith Thomas
- A Day at Home in Early Modern England: Material Culture and Domestic Life, 1500-1700 by Tara Hamling and Catherine Richardson
Didier Fassin
- Revolution Française: Emmanuel Macron and the Quest to Reinvent a Nation by Sophie Pedder
Gwen Burnyeat
Short Cuts: The Colombian Peace Process
James Sheehan
- The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End, 1917-23 by Robert Gerwarth
Katherine Rundell
Consider the Lemur
Sarah Perry
- The Butchering Art: Joseph Lister’s Quest to Transform the Grisly World of Victorian Medicine by Lindsey Fitzharris
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘My Skin Is’
Francis Wade
Fleas We Greatly Loathe: The Rohingya
James Attlee
At Tate Modern: ‘Picasso 1932’
Eric Banks
- The Age of the Horse: An Equine Journey through Human History by Susanna Forrest
- Farewell to the Horse: The Final Century of Our Relationship by Ulrich Raulff, translated by Ruth Ahmedzai Kemp
Adam Smyth
- Albrecht Dürer: Documentary Biography by Jeffrey Ashcroft
Paul Franz
On Ange Mlinko
Alex Harvey
- Paradise Lost: A Life of F. Scott Fitzgerald by David S. Brown
- ‘I’d Die for You’ and Other Lost Stories by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Jane Campbell
Diary: The Rarest Bird in the World