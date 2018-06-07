The powder exploded, carrying an iron instrument through his head an inch and a fourth in circumference, and three feet and eight inches in length. Boston Post, 21 September 1848

Here is business enough for you.

Business is a practice, it is.

Of railroad tracks and the train.

Of boxcar slats. Of that which

is always approaching –

can you see my explosion?

Can you see my ungentle

approach? From the blacksmith’s

smithy I pack and tamp to blast

black powder into the blast hole

and become myself. Unlike a person.

I know what a person is. I was once

damp with one. See my glia stain,

my inscription. For a short moment

I had an eye on this flat face. I could

believe. Now I am flat. Am a face.

Cannot break this glass case, cannot

set blast—— light fuse——

will angle—— at which I enter

bedrock.