Contents
Tariq Ali
That was the year that was
Letters
Satvinder Juss, Danny Dorling, Caroline Walker, Anthony Barnett, David Edgerton, Augustus Young, Paul Dean, Tony Tribe, Andrew McDonald
Stephen Frears
The First Protest
Steven Shapin
- The Last Man Who Knew Everything: The Life and Times of Enrico Fermi, Father of the Nuclear Age by David N. Schwartz
Sally Rooney
An Irish Problem
Henry Siegman
The Two-State Solution: An Autopsy
Tessa Hadley
- Images and Shadows: Part of a Life by Iris Origo
- War in Val d’Orcia by Iris Origo
- A Chill in the Air: An Italian War Diary 1939-40 by Iris Origo
- A Study in Solitude: The Life of Leopardi by Iris Origo
- The Last Attachment by Iris Origo
Chris Mullin
Short Cuts: Parliamentary Priorities
-
Ella George
Purges and Paranoia
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘The Awful Truth’
-
Christopher Turner
On Richard Hollis
Michael Hofmann
- Florida by Lauren Groff
James Brookes
Poem: ‘Raven George’
Mark Ford
- Zone: Selected Poems by Guillaume Apollinaire, translated by Ron Padgett
- Selected Poems by Guillaume Apollinaire, translated by Martin Sorrell
Oliver Hill-Andrews
- Popularising Science: The Life and Work of J.B.S. Haldane by Krishna Dronamraju
Rosemary Hill
On the Titanic
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Without Map or Compass: Brexit and the Constitution
Deborah Friedell
Diary: The Heart and the Fist