Contents
Rosemary Hill
What does she think she looks like?: The Dress in Your Head
Letters
Patrick Cockburn
Survivors of the Syrian Wars
Donald MacKenzie
How to Solve the Puzzle
Clare Bucknell
- Memoirs on the Life and Travels of Thomas Hammond, 1748-75 edited by George E. Boulukos
Anne Wagner
At the Nasher Sculpture Centre: Neanderthal Art
James Meek
NHS SOS
William Davies
Short Cuts
Malcolm Gaskill
On Strike
Sheila Fitzpatrick
- Stalin, Vol. II: Waiting for Hitler, 1928-41 by Stephen Kotkin
Julian Bell
- Charles I: King and Collector
- Charles II: Art and Power
Michael Wood
- Zama by Antonio Di Benedetto, translated by Esther Allen
- Nest in the Bones by Antonio Di Benedetto, translated by Martina Broner
Michael Longley
Poem: ‘After Amergin’
Adam Mars-Jones
- The Vegetarian by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith
- Human Acts by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith
- The White Book by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith
Hal Foster
- Duty Free Art: Art in the Age of Planetary Civil War by Hito Steyerl
Thomas Jones
Diary: The Bomb in My Head