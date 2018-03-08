Contents
-
William Davies
What are they after?: How Could the Tories?
-
Letters
Tim Cundy, Raymond Clayton, Ahmed Dailami, David Campbell, Rory Allen, Chris Purnell, Catherine A. MacKinnon, Jim Holt, Rhoda Koenig
-
Anne Enright
The Genesis of Blame
-
Lidija Haas
- A Grace Paley Reader: Stories, Essays and Poetry edited by Kevin Bowen and Nora Paley
-
Jeremy Harding
- Life? Or Theatre? by Charlotte Salomon
- Charlotte by David Foenkinos, translated by Sam Taylor
- Charlotte Salomon and the Theatre of Memory by Griselda Pollock
- Charlotte Salomon: ‘Life? Or Theatre?’ A Selection of 450 Gouaches by Judith Belinfante and Evelyn Benesch
-
Chris Mullin
Short Cuts: Corbyn the ‘Collaborator’
-
Tobias Gregory
- Montaigne: A Life by Philippe Desan, translated by Steven Kendall and Lisa Neal
-
Thomas Jones
Into the Woods: The Italian Election
-
Jamie Fisher
- The Chinese Typewriter: A History by Thomas S. Mullaney
-
Galen Strawson
Poem: ‘After Flaubert’
-
Steven Shapin
- The Rhinoceros and the Megatherium: An Essay in Natural History by Juan Pimentel, translated by Peter Mason
-
Neal Ascherson
- The Forty Days of Musa Dagh by Franz Werfel, translated by Geoffrey Dunlop, revised by James Reidel
-
Marina Warner
At Tate Liverpool: Surrealism in Egypt
-
Christian Lorentzen
- Autumn by Ali Smith
- Winter by Ali Smith
-
Lavinia Greenlaw
Four Poems
-
Adam Mars-Jones
- Essayism by Brian Dillon
- Sound: Stories of Hearing Lost and Found by Bella Bathurst
- Proxies: A Memoir in Twenty-Four Attempts by Brian Blanchfield
-
Susan McKay
Diary: Breakdown in Power-Sharing