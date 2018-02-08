Contents
Susan Pedersen
- Bread for All: The Origins of the Welfare State by Chris Renwick
Letters
Oliver Lewis, Roger Jones, Neil Ferguson, Stephen Sedley, Richard Carver,Jeff Nagy, Gavin Francis, Roger Paulin, Karl Sabbagh, Nick Richardson,Jemima Smithson
Charles Nicholl
- The Merchant of Prato: Daily Life in a Medieval Italian City by Iris Origo
Charles Hope
Useful Only for Scrap Paper: Michelangelo’s Drawings
- Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer
Thomas Meaney
- Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian by Richard Aldous
Frederick Wilmot-Smith
Short Cuts: Environmental Law
Bee Wilson
- The Littlehampton Libels: A Miscarriage of Justice and a Mystery about Words in 1920s England by Christopher Hilliard
David Nirenberg
- Belonging: The Story of the Jews 1492-1900 by Simon Schama
Thomas Keymer
- Nightmare Abbey by Thomas Love Peacock, edited by Nicholas A. Joukovsky
- Crotchet Castle by Thomas Love Peacock, edited by Freya Johnston and Matthew Bevis
Paul Taylor
Whose Property?: Big Medical Data
August Kleinzahler
- Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock ’n’ Roll by Peter Guralnick
Jamie Baxter
Poem: ‘A Profession’
Philip Clark
The Knock at the Door: The Complete Mozart
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The New Complete Edition
Mark Ford
- Reading F.T. Prince by Will May
Alice Spawls
On the Road
Nick Richardson
- The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, translated by Ken Liu
- The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu, translated by Ken Liu
- Death’s End by Cixin Liu, translated by Ken Liu
- The Wandering Earth by Cixin Liu, translated by Ken Liu
- Invisible Planets edited and translated by Ken Liu
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘Tree’
Malcolm Gaskill
- London’s Triumph: Merchant Adventurers and the Tudor City by Stephen Alford
Inigo Thomas
Diary: Michael Wolff’s Book Party