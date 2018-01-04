Contents
-
Ferdinand Mount
- Ma’am Darling: 99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret by Craig Brown
-
Letters
Lyn Jones, Raymond Clayton, Peter Baker, Scott Krieger, Rayah Feldman, Bryn Jones, Anne Summers, Norbert Hirschhorn, Peter Brawne, Sean French, Nicholas Tracy
-
Colin Burrow
- The Book of Dust, Vol. I: La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman
- Daemon Voices: Essays on Storytelling by Philip Pullman
-
Michael Wood
- Mrs Osmond by John Banville
-
Julian Barnes
- Degas: A Passion for Perfection
- Degas Danse Dessin: Hommage à Degas avec Paul Valéry
- Drawn in Colour: Degas from the Burrell
- Degas and His Model by Alice Michel, translated by Jeff Nagy
-
Jackson Lears
What We Don’t Talk about When We Talk about Russian Hacking: #Russiagate
-
Neve Gordon
The ‘New Anti-Semitism’
-
Patricia Lockwood
- Joan Didion: The Centre Will Not Hold directed by Griffin Dunne
- South and West: From a Notebook by Joan Didion
-
Gerard Fanning
Poem: ‘Rookery’
-
Colin Munro
Thus were the British defeated: ‘Tipu’s Tiger’
-
Rosemary Hill
- One Hot Summer: Dickens, Darwin, Disraeli and the Great Stink of 1858 by Rosemary Ashton
-
Sam Kinchin-Smith
The Only Way: Culinary Mansplaining
-
Joanne O’Leary
- A Line Made by Walking by Sara Baume
-
David Runciman
- My Life, Our Times by Gordon Brown
-
Inigo Thomas
Short Cuts: Cromwell’s Seal
-
John Lanchester
Coffin Liquor
-
Peter Spagnuolo
Poem: ‘Caliban Rex’
-
Saul Nelson
At the Barbican: Jean-Michel Basquiat
-
Alan Bennett
Diary