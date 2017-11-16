Contents
Adam Shatz
The President and the Bomb
Letters
John Dewey, David Hall, Julian Hargreaves, Michael Selzer, Kate Griffin, Blaine Stothard, Philip Jacobson, Syed Hashmi
Qi Gua
The Headline Prince: Xi Jinping Thought
T.J. Clark
Reinstall the Footlights: The Art of the Russian Revolution
Owen Bennett-Jones
- Gerry Adams: An Unauthorised Life by Malachi O’Doherty
Frederick Seidel
Poem: ‘Generalissimo Francisco Franco Is Still Dead’
Alice Spawls
If It Weren’t for Charlotte: The Brontës
Danny Dorling
Short Cuts: Life Expectancy
Daniel Smith
- A Smell of Burning: The Story of Epilepsy by Colin Grant
- The End of Epilepsy?: A History of the Modern Era of Epilepsy, 1860-2010 by Dieter Schmidt and Simon Shorvon
Tom Crewe
At the Queen’s Gallery, Edinburgh: Roger Fenton
Thomas Jones
- Pinpoint: How GPS Is Changing Our World by Greg Milner
Michael Kulikowski
- The Shape of the Roman Order: The Republic and Its Spaces by Daniel J. Gargola
- The Atlas of Ancient Rome: Biography and Portraits of the City edited by Andrea Carandini, translated by Andrew Campbell Halavais
Caroline Shenton
Fixing Westminster
Theo Tait
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
Christopher Tayler
- The Golden House by Salman Rushdie
Marina Warner
Diary: Literary Diplomacy