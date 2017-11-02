Two Poems
Rebecca Tamás
Spell for the Witch’s Hammer
a two pronged sword
to put them down
out there a lot of things happen
witches
undo each other a candle in each opening
witches wake at night and cry
beasts with curly horns comfort them
/ suck gently
witches go astray
carnality swooping and fluttering like a ragged flag
they laugh so much
covered in purple bruises
teaching tricks GPS of the eternal flagellant light always going home
the witch’s hammer sinks into flesh
then disappears and only mercury remains its little peasant trail
the witches eat your book
then you
then everything
Spell for UN Resolutions
the sun comes
they are lying there on the frayed grass
some warm arms and legs
there is only a particular smell in them
small occult fire
when the libraries were burning down everyone was running back
and forth with armfuls of paper
a touch
down to the genome
SAVE THE
ah because suddenly you care
language and its vulgar rotations
grass thinks too
is thinking:
‘my only’
Vol. 39 No. 21 · 2 November 2017 » Rebecca Tamás » Two Poems
page 42 | 398 words