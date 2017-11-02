Spell for the Witch’s Hammer

a two pronged sword

to put them down







out there a lot of things happen





witches

undo each other a candle in each opening





witches wake at night and cry

beasts with curly horns comfort them

/ suck gently





witches go astray

carnality swooping and fluttering like a ragged flag



they laugh so much

covered in purple bruises

teaching tricks GPS of the eternal flagellant light always going home





the witch’s hammer sinks into flesh

then disappears and only mercury remains its little peasant trail







the witches eat your book

then you

then everything

Spell for UN Resolutions

the sun comes



they are lying there on the frayed grass





some warm arms and legs







there is only a particular smell in them





small occult fire



when the libraries were burning down everyone was running back

and forth with armfuls of paper







a touch

down to the genome



SAVE THE





ah because suddenly you care



language and its vulgar rotations





grass thinks too



is thinking:



‘my only’