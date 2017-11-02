Two Poems

Rebecca Tamás

Spell for the Witch’s Hammer


a two pronged sword
to put them down



out there a lot of things happen


witches
undo   each other     a candle in each opening


    witches wake at night and cry
    beasts with curly horns comfort them
    / suck gently


witches go astray
carnality     swooping and fluttering    like a ragged flag

they      laugh    so much
covered in purple bruises
teaching    tricks        GPS of the  eternal flagellant light      always going home


the witch’s hammer  sinks into flesh
then      disappears     and only mercury remains     its little peasant trail



        the witches eat your book
        then you
        then everything


Spell for UN Resolutions


        the sun comes

they are lying there on the frayed grass


      some warm arms and legs



there is only a particular smell in them


      small occult fire

when the libraries were burning down everyone was running back
and forth with armfuls of paper



a     touch
down to the genome

         SAVE THE


      ah because suddenly you care

language and its vulgar rotations


grass thinks too

is thinking:

      ‘my only’

