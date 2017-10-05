Contents
Letters
John Shipley, Martin Sanderson, Rupert Read, Derek Schulz, Bob Finch, Philip Rush, Georgina Baidoun, Bill Emmott, Tom Chance, Andrew Pearson
Paul Keegan
- Freud: In His Time and Ours by Elisabeth Roudinesco, translated by Catherine Porter
- Freud: An Intellectual Biography by Joel Whitebook
Thomas Powers
- Between Them by Richard Ford
Huang Yuan
National Trolls: Censorship in China
Colin Kidd
- Crown, Church and Constitution: Popular Conservatism in England 1815-67 by Jörg Neuheiser, translated by Jennifer Walcoff Neuheiser
- Conservative Parties and the Birth of Democracy by Daniel Ziblatt
- Edmund Burke and the Invention of Modern Conservatism, 1830-1914: An Intellectual History by Emily Jones
- Kind of Blue: A Political Memoir by Ken Clarke
Mark Ford
Poem: ‘Oxford, 1985’
J. Robert Lennon
- Killers of the Flower Moon: Oil, Money, Murder and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
Jonathan Rée
- Charles Darwin, Victorian Mythmaker by A.N. Wilson
George Duoblys
One, Two, Three, Eyes on Me!
Giles Tremlett
Short Cuts: The Catalan Referendum
Rivka Galchen
- The Glass Universe: The Hidden History of the Women Who Took the Measure of the Stars by Dava Sobel
Adam Mars-Jones
- Flights by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Jennifer Croft
Jon Day
At the IWM North: Wyndham Lewis
Jonathan Raban
Belt, Boots and Spurs: Dunkirk, 1940
Ange Mlinko
On Fanny Howe
Harry Strawson
Diary