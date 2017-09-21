Contents
Pankaj Mishra
- The Retreat of Western Liberalism by Edward Luce
- The Fate of the West: Battle to Save the World’s Most Successful Political Idea by Bill Emmott
- The Road to Somewhere: The Populist Revolt and the Future of Politics by David Goodhart
- The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics by Mark Lilla
- The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam by Douglas Murray
Letters
Marisol Hutchison, Gavin Francis, Derek Summerfield, David Taylor Johannesen,A.C. Willment, John Sweeney, Malcolm Deas, Michael Neill, Jonathan Sawday,Debbie Bookchin, Kenneth Baker, Hugo Blake, Joseph Nuttgens, Musab Younis, Peter Smith
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: The State of Statuary
Thomas Meaney
In the Centre of the Centre: The German Election
David Thomson
- The Vietnam War directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
August Kleinzahler
- The Songs We Know Best: John Ashbery’s Early Life by Karin Roffman
Eleanor Birne
At Tate Modern: Fahrelnissa Zeid
Susan Pedersen
- Seven Lives from Mass Observation: Britain in the Late 20th Century by James Hinton
Mary-Kay Wilmers
John Sturrock
Ian Patterson
On Keston Sutherland
Diarmaid MacCulloch
- Facing the Revocation: Huguenot Families, Faith, and the King’s Will by Carolyn Chappell Lougee
Robert F. Worth
- The City Always Wins by Omar Robert Hamilton
- Chronicle of a Last Summer: A Novel of Egypt by Yasmine El Rashidi
Paul Grimstad
- The Night Ocean by Paul La Farge
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Detroit’
Christopher Tayler
It’s slippery in here: ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’
- Twin Peaks: The Return created by Mark Frost and David Lynch
Swati Dhingra and Nikhil Datta
How Not to Do Trade Deals
Anne Enright
Diary