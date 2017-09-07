Contents
Ferdinand Mount
- Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India by Shashi Tharoor
- The Making of India: The Untold Story of British Enterprise by Kartar Lalvani
- India Conquered: Britain’s Raj and the Chaos of Empire by Jon Wilson
Letters
Elizabeth Gabriel, Ben Bethell, Abby Lippman, Robin Garner, Tom Rivers, Johnnie Bicket, Nicholas Murray, John Davies, Ruth Evans, Stephen Pickles, James Hall, Frank Conley, Oliver Lewis, Gary Wilder, David Lehmann
Rosemary Hill
- Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life by Sally Bedell Smith
- The Duchess: The Untold Story by Penny Junor
Malise Ruthven
The Saudi Trillions
Tristan McConnell
In Kisumu
Adam Shatz
Wrecking Ball: Trump’s Racism
Eliot Weinberger
Not Recommended Reading
Amia Srinivasan
- Other Minds: The Octopus and the Evolution of Intelligent Life by Peter Godfrey-Smith
- The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness by Sy Montgomery
Colm Tóibín
Short Cuts: In Barcelona
Michael Wood
- Lettres à la marquise: correspondance inédite avec Marie Arconati Visconti by Alfred Dreyfus, edited by Philippe Oriol
Brian Dillon
At Tate Britain: Queer British Art
Peter Green
- Athens Burning: The Persian Invasion of Greece and the Evacuation of Attica by Robert Garland
Ralf Webb
Poem: ‘Mobile Home Park’
Malcolm Gaskill
- Accidents and Violent Death in Early Modern London, 1650-1750 by Craig Spence
Colin Burrow
- Theory of the Lyric by Jonathan Culler
Michael Hofmann
- Attrib. and Other Stories by Eley Williams
- Frit by Eley Williams
Thomas Jones
- Anna by Niccolò Ammaniti, translated by Jonathan Hunt
John Burnside
Two Poems
May Jeong
Diary: Femicide in Kandahar